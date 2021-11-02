In the new book, Bubba Watson talks about the battles she once kept to herself Golf News and Tournament Information





At the beginning of Bubba Watsons’ new book of memoirs, he tells the story of climbing a scale and being shocked by reading. The problem was not how much weight he had gained, but how much he had lost.

About 50 pounds lighter than his heaviest and 30 points less than when he was playing at his peak, 162-pound Watson was seeing the exact physical number his severe anxiety was getting.

Golf was killing me, he writes.

Because the Watsons weight crisis was kept quiet outside the inner circle of players, some misinterpreted his transformation as positive. And here lies one of the main central themes of his stories: the disconnect between what the public thought they knew about the two-time Masters champion, and the turmoil he was experiencing inside.

People would say, Oh, you look great and I think No, Watson said in an interview at PGA Tours offices in New York on Tuesday. I would not say anything, but I mean, No, something is happening. I do not want to look this way.

As for the title of Watsons’ new book, Up and down, reflects more than the fluctuations in the scale of his bath, the episode really turned out to be a turning point in his willingness to expand into his inner demons: his racing mind, his struggle to maintain a status quo. assigned to the tournament and his resistance to be defined as a golfer and nothing more. The weight only began to return when he began to open up to others about some of those difficulties.

When the weight was coming back, I thought, Hey, I talked to you, and then I talked to you, and then, I know what, now I’ll tell the world where I’m, Watson said. It freed me from sharing so now I was like, I would share whatever. Let’s talk about it.

To be sure, there are elements of Up and down, written by veteran journalist Don Yaeger, which fits the form of a classic biography of golf stars. Watson writes about the origins of his rhythm as a boy in Baghdad, Fla .; about the practical rounds he played early in his career with Tiger Woods; and about the defining blow of his career: an impossible blow from the trees in a playoff that created his first Masters title in 2012 (When I got to the ball, I immediately realized it was a blow built for me, writes ai.)

He also goes into detail about his relationship with his wife Angie, a former professional basketball player he met at school at Georgia University, their adoption of son Caleb and daughter Dakota, and his commitment to the three of them. (This is evident beyond the pages of the book. On Tuesday, Watson was animated talking about Calebs’ first football game, where he confessed to breaking the rules by shooting videos on his phone while also working with chains).

But these are, on the whole, the easiest topics to cover. The most difficult was to dive into some of the unpleasant moments of his career. Watson discusses times when he clashed with the media, with old caddy Ted Scott (with whom he recently parted amicably) and with other players. When an ESPN player poll in 2015 exposed him as particularly unpopular among his peers, Watson could not claim to be surprised, especially since a player and friend, Ben Crane, had recently warned him about his reputation. his.

I admit, it was a punch in the gut, he writes. While I would like to say that the poll eventually led to my being labeled regularly as a disruptive player on the tournament, it was not the fault of the polls. After all, the ESPN poll was a reflection of some of the things Ben Crane had tried to warn me about a few months ago. There were some truths in it.

In hindsight, Watson says many of his problems stem from being honest with others. Although he often referred to the issues briefly even in press conferences, it was often said jokingly. Especially after winning the Masters for the second time in 2014, he continued to strive to cultivate the image of an accessible and fun player. The more he was portrayed differently, the further he was drawn.

Seeing the negative press made me hold it even longer, it made me crazier, he said. But it is not a moment in life that makes you blow it up or lose it. Her childhood moments. These are all other moments.

Not until 2017, when he realized that his weight had dropped dangerously, Watson faced some of his emotional battles directly. At the time, especially after he had lost his father to cancer seven years ago, he thought he was in physical danger. But it soon became clear that anxiety was the culprit and that he could no longer afford to fill it.

Ultimately, I admitted it was my mind and not my body that was causing the stress, anxiety, pain and weight loss, he writes. I would not go so far as to say that I was depressed. I never thought of it that way. It was just a mind out of control, running with fear and anxiety.

Since then, Watson said he has embraced the importance of openness. However, the idea of ​​writing about him in a book did not seem feasible until the onset of the pandemic, when he took advantage of more time and the conversation about mental health began to gain volume. Which does not mean that he had planned it that way.

We were not smart enough to say we knew the pandemic would make people feel a certain way, he said. I can not even lie to you and say that. It was literally, we just had time to sit around the house and do this, so it actually happened.

I said, I want to write a book only if it will help people, and I’m not talking about a golf swing. I do not care if you make three shots. I three-shots enough.

