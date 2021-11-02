Canada opens 8 more airports for international travel





Published November 2, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT



Canada will reopen more airports for international combat starting Nov. 30, the same day that passengers and crews will have to prove they are fully vaccinated if they want to depart from a Canadian airport.

“Increased vaccination rates have allowed us to safely reopen these additional Canadian airports for international passenger flights,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement. press release. “This measure will help ensure that passengers are able to access more regional airports for their international travel this winter, while continuing to support the Government of Canada’s prudent approach to reopening our border.” The eight airports that are reopening include: St. Johns International

John C. Munro Hamilton International

Waterloo International Region

Regina International

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International

Kelowna International

Abbotsford International

Victoria International Find out if you are eligible for Canadian immigration These airports join the list of 10 Canadian destinations that already accept international flights: Halifax Stanfield International

Qubec City Jean Lesage International

Montral-Trudeau International

Ottawa / MacdonaldCartier International

Toronto Pearson International

Billy Bishop Toronto City Center

Winnipeg James / Armstrong Richardson International

Edmonton International

Calgary International

Canada began implementing the measure on Oct. 30 and has given passengers and crews until the end of the month to be fully vaccinated. The rule applies to passengers aged 12 and over who use federally regulated modes of transport, including all domestic and international flights from Canadian airports, VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer train passengers, and cruise ship passengers on trips. 24 hours or more. Some flexibility will be allowed for visits of foreign travelers who entered Canada before October 30th. They will be allowed to leave the country without being fully vaccinated until February 28, if they take a negative COVID-19 test before traveling. "Strict travel requirements for vaccines that will be fully phased in by November 30, and the pan-Canadian vaccination test credentials already available for travel, are creating safe travel opportunities for vaccinated Canadians," it said. Transport Canada press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cicnews.com/2021/11/canada-opening-8-more-airports-to-international-travel-1119552.html

