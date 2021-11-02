International
Sask. it may take more than a year to catch some delayed surgeries, says the health authority
Although it is planned to address the remaining gap, it may take more than a year to catch some operations delayed by the fourth wave of COVID-19, says the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC).
The bleak outlook came during a press conference for COVID-19 hosted by the Saskatchewan Public Health Agency on Tuesday. Scott Livingstone, CEO of the health authority, was asked about the continuing impact of worker redistribution to cope with an still high number of ICU patients with and without COVID-19.
Livingstone said while the health system has been able to continue with 50 per cent of surgeries planned during the fourth wave, a gap remains.
From September 19 to October 19 this year, the JSC continued with about 2,000 fewer operations compared to before the pandemic, Livingstone said.
“It’s a small number of procedures that make up a large component of expectations, especially orthopedic surgery for joint replacement, both of the thigh and knee,” Livingstone said.
“[That]it will be one of our biggest challenges. “
Driven by how long it might take to catch the general surgical backlog, Livingstone said he was reluctant to speculate.
“It’s not just about what’s on the waiting list today,” he said. “It’s what comes on the waiting list. Are there a large number of people who have not been able to visit their family doctors to be referred? And then just that normal cadence for surgical procedures.”
Livingstone said the timeline for addressing the bulk load is also difficult to predict because “we have not built that plan and hadith approved and staffed because we are still in the midst of a pandemic.”
“All options will be on the table.”
Livingstone then offered his view on major joint surgeries.
“If we were to stop adding people to the waiting list based on our historical volumes of orthopedic surgery, it would not take three years, but it would take well within a year, a year and a half, just to clear that waiting list. list “, he said.
Later, in the legislative assembly, Prime Minister Scott Moe said the Ministry of Health was “working hard” on a surgical replenishment policy.
JSC has given priority to urgent operations, said the Prime Minister.
In a scuffle with reporters, Health Minister Paul Merriman said the province has been able to continue with 88 per cent of operations planned in 2021 so far.
Non-patient transfers are currently scheduled
Livingstone also provided some great statistics on surgical delays, saying that between March 15, 2020 and October 9, 2021, about 26,000 non-emergency surgeries were delayed.
However, this figure needs to be contextualized. Livingstone noted that when surgical programs resumed last summer after the third wave, “we got almost 95 percent of the volumes before the pandemic.”
During the fourth wave, about half of the planned electrical operations continued, he said.
Livingstone also noted progress on other fronts, as the total number of COVID-19 hospital admissions has recently decreased slightly.
In mid-September, the JSC noted that close to 50 patients seeking high-flow oxygen could not receive an ICU bed even though they needed one.
“I think today the number has dropped to 20,” Livingstone said.
Fourth-wave pressures on the ICU in Saskatchewan remain significant, he said, noting that the number of non-COVID ICU patients is currently keeping pace with the number of infected intensive care patients.
Marlo Pritchard, CEO of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, said that as of Tuesday, there were a total of 97 people inside the Saskatchewan ICU 48 with COVID, 49 without plus 26 former Saskatchewan ICU patients still in care in Ontario.
An ICU patient was relocated back to Saskatchewan on Friday, with another person expected to be “repatriated” on Tuesday.
“At this point in time, at least in the next 48 hours, we do not anticipate making any transfers outside the province,” Prichard said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/covid-19-saskatchewan-fourth-wave-surgial-backlog-1.6234364
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]