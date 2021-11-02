Sask. it may take more than a year to catch some delayed surgeries, says the health authority

Although it is planned to address the remaining gap, it may take more than a year to catch some operations delayed by the fourth wave of COVID-19, says the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC).

The bleak outlook came during a press conference for COVID-19 hosted by the Saskatchewan Public Health Agency on Tuesday. Scott Livingstone, CEO of the health authority, was asked about the continuing impact of worker redistribution to cope with an still high number of ICU patients with and without COVID-19.

Livingstone said while the health system has been able to continue with 50 per cent of surgeries planned during the fourth wave, a gap remains.

From September 19 to October 19 this year, the JSC continued with about 2,000 fewer operations compared to before the pandemic, Livingstone said.

“It’s a small number of procedures that make up a large component of expectations, especially orthopedic surgery for joint replacement, both of the thigh and knee,” Livingstone said.

“[That]it will be one of our biggest challenges. “

Driven by how long it might take to catch the general surgical backlog, Livingstone said he was reluctant to speculate.

“It’s not just about what’s on the waiting list today,” he said. “It’s what comes on the waiting list. Are there a large number of people who have not been able to visit their family doctors to be referred? And then just that normal cadence for surgical procedures.”

Livingstone said the timeline for addressing the bulk load is also difficult to predict because “we have not built that plan and hadith approved and staffed because we are still in the midst of a pandemic.”

“All options will be on the table.”

Livingstone then offered his view on major joint surgeries.

“If we were to stop adding people to the waiting list based on our historical volumes of orthopedic surgery, it would not take three years, but it would take well within a year, a year and a half, just to clear that waiting list. list “, he said.

The Minister of Health in Saskatchewan speaks to reporters at the legislative assembly rotunda on November 2, 2021. (Adam Hunter / CBC)

Later, in the legislative assembly, Prime Minister Scott Moe said the Ministry of Health was “working hard” on a surgical replenishment policy.

JSC has given priority to urgent operations, said the Prime Minister.

In a scuffle with reporters, Health Minister Paul Merriman said the province has been able to continue with 88 per cent of operations planned in 2021 so far.

Non-patient transfers are currently scheduled

Livingstone also provided some great statistics on surgical delays, saying that between March 15, 2020 and October 9, 2021, about 26,000 non-emergency surgeries were delayed.

However, this figure needs to be contextualized. Livingstone noted that when surgical programs resumed last summer after the third wave, “we got almost 95 percent of the volumes before the pandemic.”

During the fourth wave, about half of the planned electrical operations continued, he said.

Livingstone also noted progress on other fronts, as the total number of COVID-19 hospital admissions has recently decreased slightly.

In mid-September, the JSC noted that close to 50 patients seeking high-flow oxygen could not receive an ICU bed even though they needed one.

“I think today the number has dropped to 20,” Livingstone said.

(Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Fourth-wave pressures on the ICU in Saskatchewan remain significant, he said, noting that the number of non-COVID ICU patients is currently keeping pace with the number of infected intensive care patients.

Marlo Pritchard, CEO of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, said that as of Tuesday, there were a total of 97 people inside the Saskatchewan ICU 48 with COVID, 49 without plus 26 former Saskatchewan ICU patients still in care in Ontario.

An ICU patient was relocated back to Saskatchewan on Friday, with another person expected to be “repatriated” on Tuesday.

“At this point in time, at least in the next 48 hours, we do not anticipate making any transfers outside the province,” Prichard said.