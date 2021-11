Taliban ban foreign currency use across Afghanistan | tidings

The Taliban say those who continue to trade using foreign currency will face legal action.

The Taliban have announced a total ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan, a move that is likely to cause further disruption to an economy on the brink of collapse by the immediate withdrawal of international support in the wake of the country’s takeover. groups. The surprise announcement came hours after a coordinated gun and bomb attack on Afghanistan’s largest military hospital in the capital, Kabul, killed at least 19 people and injured dozens more. The Islamic Emirate instructs all citizens, vendors, traders, businessmen and the general public to conduct all transactions in Afghanistan and strictly refrain from using foreign currency, the Taliban said in a statement posted online by spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Anyone violating this order will face legal action, the statement said. The use of US dollars is widespread in Afghan markets, while border areas use the currency of neighboring countries such as Pakistan for trade. An Afghan exchange trader welcomes customers to a money exchange market [File:Reuters] The Taliban government is pushing for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the drought-stricken country faces a money crisis, mass hunger and a new migration crisis. The previous Western-backed Afghan government had parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the United States Federal Reserve and other central banks in Europe. But after the Taliban took power in August, the US, as well as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), decided to block Afghanistan’s access to more than $ 9.5 billion in assets and loans. The decision has had a devastating effect on healthcare in Afghanistan and other sectors, all of which are trying to continue operations amid cuts in international aid. As a harsh winter approaches, Sulaiman Bin Shah, the former deputy minister of industry and trade, told Al Jazeera late last month that the Afghan people are paying a heavy price for the slow pace of the diplomatic process. and negotiations. The World Food Program has said that about 22.8 million people, more than half of Afghanistan’s 39 million population, were facing acute food insecurity and were marching on hunger, up from 14 million just two months ago. The food crisis, exacerbated by climate change, was horrific in Afghanistan even before the Taliban took power. Aid groups are urging countries concerned about human rights under the Taliban to engage with the new rulers to prevent a collapse they say could trigger a 2015 migration crisis similar to the 2015 exodus from Syria that shocked Europe. The departure of US-led forces and many international donors left the country without grants that funded three-quarters of public spending. The finance ministry said it had a daily tax of about 400 million afghanis ($ 4.4 million).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/2/taliban-bans-use-of-foreign-currency-across-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos