Poynters International Fact-Finding Network launches global mentoring program, invites mentors to apply for funding – Poynter





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (November 2, 2021) – The Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Finding Network (IFCN) announces the launch of a mentoring program that will leverage the expertise of experienced fact-finding controllers and combat the spread of misinformation around the globe. This “peer-to-peer” opportunity will help newsrooms build the capacity to effectively verify information and provide fact-based reporting to audiences across traditional and digital platforms. With the support of the Meta Journalism Project, IFCN will provide grants to selected subject matter experts to become mentors in the program, as well as IFCN-certified signatories, news organizations, and other partners seeking to improve skills, adopt innovative strategies and advance their facts. controlling efforts. We constantly hear feedback from our signatories that learning from other fact-checking organizations is one of the advantages of being part of IFCN, said IFCN Director Baybars rsek. Thanks to this support from Meta, this global mentoring program will be a key benefit of IFCN setting the framework for the exchange of best fact-finding practices around the world. The mentor application period runs from November 2, 2021 to December 3, 2021. A total of $ 300,000 is available for up to six selected mentors to develop a robust six-month curriculum for up to five mentors, with $ 150,000 available. for selected mentors. Applicants must define their area of ​​expertise and target audience for impact. Mentoring topics may include, but are not limited to, the following: Disclosure of misinformation on social media

Communicating fact checks with innovative formats

Cooperation in industry

Media knowledge

Training and operations

Misinformation about health and science Click here to access the mentors app. Since the launch of our fact-checking program in 2016, we have heard feedback from our partners that learning from each other is vital to innovation and the continued strength of the industry. We are excited that we are launching a more formalized way to build new relationships and skills through the Global Fact-Finding Mentoring Program, said Caroline Alexander, Program Manager, Meta News Integrity. The selected mentors will be announced in January 2022. The application for mentors will also open in January 2022, and the selected IFCN organizations to mentor will be announced in February 2022. Mentored applicants must be participants in the program. Metas fact control. The mentoring program officially begins in February 2022 and ends in May 2022. For more information, visit poynter.org/ifcn. About the Poynter Institute The Poynter Institute for Media Studies is a global leader in journalism education and a strategic center for uncompromising excellence in 21st century journalism, media and public discourse. The Poynter faculty provides seminars and workshops at the Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida and in newsrooms, conferences and organizations around the world. Its e-learning division, News University, offers the world’s largest online journalism curriculum, with hundreds of interactive courses and tens of thousands of internationally registered users. The Institute’s website produces 24-hour coverage related to media, ethics, technology and news business. Poynter is home to the Craig Newmark Center for Ethics and Leadership, the Pulitzer Prize-winning PolitiFact, the International Fact-Finding Network and MediaWise, a digital information education project for young people, first-time voters and the elderly. Leading journalists and media innovators around the world rely on Poynter to teach and educate new generations of reporters, storytellers, media inventors, stylists, visual journalists, documentaries and broadcasters. This work builds public awareness of journalism, media, the First Amendment and discourse that serves democracy and the public good. Learn more at poynter.org. Media contacts: Tina Dyakon

Marketing Director

Poynter Institutes

[email protected]

727-553-4343

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.poynter.org/from-the-institute/2021/poynters-international-fact-checking-network-launches-global-mentorship-program-invites-mentors-to-apply-for-funding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos