The White House announces new methane regulations, launching the global promise

GLASGOW, Scotland The Biden administration on Tuesday announced plans to introduce some of the country’s toughest regulations against methane emissions from oil and gas drilling, as part of a broader effort to tackle climate change that White House officials are revealing at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change.

The new rules, proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency, aim to curb methane emissions for new and existing oil and gas infrastructure, thus reducing a significant source of pollution from fossil fuel companies. The regulations target methane leaks and cases where methane gas is intentionally aerated or ignited during the production process.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas released into the atmosphere when coal, oil, and natural gas are mined and transported, but microbes also release methane into low-oxygen environments. Methane emissions have been responsible for approximately 30 percent of global warming since pre-industrial times, according to the UN Environment Program.

According to senior administration officials, about 75 percent of the country’s methane emissions will be covered by the new EPA rules.

The American Petroleum Institute, an oil and gas lobby group whose membership includes Exxon Mobil and Chevron, appears to have backed the proposal, saying in a statement that it is committed to “building on the progress we have made in reducing emissions.” of methane “.

“We will continue to work with the agency to help formulate a final rule that is effective, achievable and designed to encourage further innovation,” Frank Macchiarola, the group’s senior vice president for policy, economics, said in a statement. and regulatory issues.

EPA rules will be stricter than the methane emissions regulations that were enacted in 2016 during the Obama administration. These rules were eased by the Trump administration, but methane standards were restored shortly after President Joe Biden took office.

In addition to EPA regulations, John Kerry, Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, announced on Tuesday that more than 100 countries will join the United States and the European Union in pledging to collectively reduce methane emissions in world by 30 percent to the end. of the decade.

Biden joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and others to launch the so-called Global Methane Oath. Although the agreement has widespread support, China, Russia and India are some of the main polluters who have not yet signed it.

In his words, Biden called the Global Methane Oath a “game-changing commitment” and a commitment that will help keep alive the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit heat below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“This is not just something we need to do to protect the environment and the future,” Biden said. “It’s a great opportunity for all of us, all of our nations, to create jobs and make many climate goals an essential part of the recovery as well.”

The announcement is a key development in the global fight against climate change and is likely to help Biden signal to allies that the US is taking serious action on climate, even though divisions within his party are threatening other aspects of the agenda. its climate.

Methane makes up a much smaller percentage of global greenhouse gas emissions compared to carbon dioxide, but the molecular structure of methane makes it more capable of absorbing thermal radiation, which means it can cause significant short-term warming. As such, methane has 86 times more heat potential than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, according to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Research published last year injournal of Earth System Science datafound that human activities contribute about 60 percent of global methane emissions. Agriculture accounts for approximately two-thirds of that figure, and the production and use of fossil fuels make up the bulk of the rest, the study found.

Mark Brownstein, senior energy vice president at the Environmental Protection Fund, said climate negotiations over the past 30 years have focused on carbon dioxide, but that tackling climate change requires reducing carbon and methane emissions.

“There is this misconception that all climate polluters are essentially equal,” he said. “But some of these pollutants, most notably methane, do not last long in that atmosphere, but are actually much more potent in the short term than carbon dioxide.”

The promise is co-sponsored by the US, the world’s largest producer of oil and gas, and the EU, one of the largest consumers of natural gas. Brownstein said the partnership is important and should encourage other countries to participate.

Sarah Smith, program director at the Clean Air Task Force, a nonprofit advocacy group, welcomed the involvement of US and EU leaders in launching the Global Methane Oath.

“For a long time, this powerful super polluter has been off the agenda at major climate summits, as its emissions have risen to the highest levels of all time, pushing our planet closer to potentially turning points. “Irreversible,” she said in a statement. “By launching the Global Methane Oath on the world stage, they have ensured that methane is at the center of where it belongs.”