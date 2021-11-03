“The Five” criticizes Joe Biden for America’s shame on the international stage: “It seems unpleasant”





“The Five” discussed that President Joe Biden appears to have fallen asleep at a United Nations conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. The panel noted that the president’s apparent sleep lasted for a longer period of time and was not just a few seconds. “The president may have exercised his right to prayer,” said Harold Ford Jr. for Biden’s last gaffe. In a speech during his trip to Europe, Biden stressed the importance of combating climate change. “This is a challenge of our collective lives. The existential threat, a threat to human existence as we know it. And every day we delay the cost of inaction increases. So let this be the moment for us to respond to the call of history. “ “He fell asleep during this climate [and] That’s going to kill us all in a few years, “said Jesse Watters. It’s off. ” BIDEN SHOULD USE AGAIN THE PREPARED LIST OF REPORTERS BEFORE THE G20 SUMMIT IN Rome Sandra Smith said, “And the whole point of being there was to say wake up this is urgent.” Watters noted that Biden’s itinerary for the 2021 United Nations Conference on Climate Change was not planned in the greenest way. “The president is trying to save the planet [rode] around Rome in a convoy of 85 gas-powered vehicles ahead of this grand summit, “Watters sarcastically noted.” The earth is so terrible. “Vatters went on. OBAMA TO PRESENT AT GLASGOW UN Climate Summit Watters said that while Biden was trying to impress the world with a powerful speech on climate, Americans were not so impressed with the president. “He’s not impressing anyone here at home,” Watters said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION A poll released Monday shows that half of Democrats say they do not want Biden to lead in the 2024 ticket. The panel agreed that climate change was not as tangible an issue as the economic hardships faced by the average American under Biden. Biden’s performance in the economy was ranked with 39% approval, according to a Wednesday Fox News poll. Among the main concerns mentioned were inflation, rising gas prices and shortages. “These are very tangible problems for the American people and this is not good for the president. And that reflects better on Republicans putting forward a plan for next year,” Smith said.

