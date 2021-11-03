Governor David Ige details the requirements of international travel to Hawaii





HONOLULU (KHON2) – Governor David Ige held a press conference on Tuesday to detail international travel rules as part of the state Safe Travel program, which has been in effect since October 15, 2020 and continues to evolve. Major General Kenneth S. Hara and Safe Travels Hawaii administrator Sherilyn Kajiwara will speak. Get the latest morning news from Hawaii sent to your inbox, sign up News 2 You Current rules allow international travelers coming to Hawaii to bypass the 10-day state quarantine if they show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test from Trusted Testing Partners. All passengers, including those from Japan, Canada, Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Tahiti, who board an airplane at the end of their trip to the islands without first obtaining a negative test within 72 hours prior to departure from a Trusted Testing and Travel The partner will be subject to mandatory quarantine. Read more here. Starting Nov. 8, international travelers can visit Hawaii under the new federal rules. Non-US citizens traveling directly to islands from another country must show vaccination records and negative COVID (NAAT or antigen) test results within three days of boarding a flight to the US American citizens flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination have two options: Provide vaccination certificate OR

Provides negative COVID-19 test result within one day of boarding flight to USA Travel to Hawaii? Take these steps to bypass the 10-day quarantine

Airlines will check passengers before they leave for the US if foreign passengers fail to meet

BOTH requirements and if U.S. citizens do not meet ONE of the two requirements, they will not be allowed to board the flight. Once in Hawaii, the CDC will conduct compliance checks. Note: Tests should NOT be done with Trusted Travel Partners according to new federal international requirements, but they MUST be done with a Trusted Travel Partner for unvaccinated domestic travel. Indirect international travel to Hawaii From November 8, international passengers entering the US from another state or territory will be

treated as domestic travelers when entering Hawaii. The governor’s press conference continues Recent changes to federal international travel requirements for COVID-19 which take effect next week. Starting Nov. 8, foreign, nonimmigrant adults traveling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions. Safe Travels Hawaii celebrates its anniversary; can be around during the holidays

Under the policy, vaccinated travelers will need to show evidence of a COVID-19 negative test within three days of travel, while those who are not vaccinated must show a test performed within one day of travel. To assist in tracking contacts, airlines will be required to collect passenger contact information, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. Find out more about COVID-19: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus news site The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from restrictions banning non-essential travel from several dozen countries most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran.

