International student finds purpose, pushes for gender inclusion in UToledo

Like many international students who come to the United States to continue their education, Valentina Campos Yanez was overwhelmed, unsure if she would fit into a whole new environment.

But it was support from the UToledo community that led him to a home in Toledo.

The head of bioengineering from Guayaquil, Ecuador, was not new to life in the US when it became a rocket, but college was a whole new experience.

Campos Yanez completed a cultural exchange through the country day school in the Maumee Valley. She decided to stay in the US to continue her education, choosing UToledo for curriculum experiences integrated into the curriculum for College of Engineering students.

Moving from life with family in Ecuador to being alone was a transition that Campos Yanez says was lonely and modest. She was excited to study in the US, but as with many international students, trying to adapt to an unfamiliar country came with uncertainty.

Adapting to a new country and culture made college more difficult than it seemed to my peers, said Campos Yanez.

Campos Yanez was not alone, but UToledo’s faculty and careful staff were the driving force that allowed him to feel more comfortable. From the staff at the Learning Improvement Center to her academic advisor, there was always someone eager to help.

The Campos Yanezs attempt to find her place turned out to be successful, culminating in a long list of her activities on campus, at the top of her rigorous hours. Among her current management positions are the director of public relations and marketing for the Young Entrepreneurs Association and the co-executive of campus involvement and event planning for the International Student Association, as well as a resident advisor at the International House and an IX ambassador title. .

She is also vice president of the Global Latinx Student Union, an organization she helped create.

Alexandra DeRosa, assistant professor of composition, and her husband James, as well as former and current directors of the International House, namely Nickole Watson, Charles George and Viraj Patel, are just some of the individuals who supported Campos Yanez academically and personally. guidance as it found its way through new experiences in the US

DeRosa first met Campos Yanez when she was young in UToledo, visiting DeRosa’s office with Ecuadorian chocolates, a ritual gift-giving practice. Her teacher from Ecuador had stayed with the DeRosa family and he recommended that she contact DeRosa when she arrived.

DeRosa recalls sending a message to her daughter in March 2020 asking her to control Campos Yanez, who was in the middle of closing campus as an RA and was unable to return to Ecuador. The DeRosas family hosted him during the first part of the pandemic.

It has been our pleasure to walk with Valentina and see her perseverance and growth during her time here in UToledo, DeRosa said. It has exceptional durability and does not give up.

Campos Yanez is grateful to those who have opened their arms, offices and homes in its most difficult times.

These individuals have had a huge impact on my life, said Campos Yanez. They have helped me in all aspects, such as making decisions, learning how to use my resources effectively, increasing my personal growth in my performance as a student, and even being by my side in times of emotional distress. .

Through her position on the ISA executive board, Campos Yanez became involved in the conversation about selecting candidates for the king and queen who were returning home. She decided that the terms king and queen were not comprehensive and so chose to run for the post of king to expand the idea in order to be more comprehensive.

At first, she feared possible backlash, but hoped her decision to run would be supported by the community, even if she was skeptical she would win.

On that sunny October 9th afternoon, during the return home football match in the Glass Bowl, amidst the noise and cheers of the crowd, the name Campos Yanezs was called and the King of Homecoming belt was placed on her shoulders. Her tireless work paid off, along with another ISA executive board member, Selina Ohene Obeng, who was elected Homecoming Queen.

It was later that day, said Campos Yanez, when I was alone in my room, when I realized that all these people voted for me and were so supportive.

To her surprise, the overall response has been positive. Campos Yanez has continued to work with the Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women to continue the language conversation that involves gender.

My hope was that we could shape the platform to be more inclusive and inviting to everyone, no matter where they fall into the gender spectrum, said Campos Yanez. I understand my privilege as a cis woman and I am by no means trying to claim someone’s identity, nor am I talking about those who may be transgender or not gender conforming.

I do not want the conversation to stop now, she added. They were barely starting.