Pritzker gets COVID-19 vaccine booster before international travel | Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD GOVERNOR JB Pritzker became one of over 800,000 Illinois who received a COVID-19 vaccine booster on Tuesday ahead of his first overseas trip as governor.
Pritzker and his top staff scheduled to travel to London on Tuesday to meet with business leaders on economic development opportunities in Illinois before heading to Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday for the United Nations Conference on Climate Change. .
House Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, planned to join the Illinois group for the London part of the trip.
Pritzker received a booster dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March. He noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized the mixing and matching of vaccines.
He also said he was not worried about possible side effects, which usually last about a day and include fatigue or pain at the injection site, as he prepared to go to London on Tuesday night.
Director of the Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, also asked if the state would require vaccination for children to go to school.
Ezike said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is only considering authorizing the urgent use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11. This approval may come as early as this week.
Ezike said any decision on mandates will not be considered until full approval is given.
So I think it ‘s premature to think about asking them for school, she said. We would probably like it to have the standard authorization like the one we have for Pfizer for individuals who are 18 years and older.
Ezike said that while no vaccine application is being considered, this could possibly change far below.
Pritzker said any mandate should pass by the General Assembly.
Here in Illinois, that request is something that would go through the Legislature like others have gone through, he said. We ask for a lot of vaccines, as you know, when children already go to school, to make sure children do not get polio, to make sure they are not affected by measles, mumps and rubella, and so on.
And so this, if there was an approval for it and I have not seen it on the horizon yet, but if there was an approval for it, then this would be just another one of those vaccines that kids get.
Pritzker and Ezike asked all qualified Illinois to receive the booster injection.
Eligible populations for the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine are those 65 years of age and older, and those 18 years of age and older living in long-term care settings or working or living in high-risk settings and receiving the final dose for at least six months. before.
Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible if they are 18 years of age or older and have received the first dose at least two months ago.
Pritzker said that with imminent approval, parents of children ages 5 to 11 who want their children to be vaccinated should call their pediatrician to schedule a vaccination or go to schools to request a vaccination clinic. sheltered there. Vaccines remain free, he said.
The positivity rate of the COVID-19 test dropped to 2 percent on Tuesday, and hospitalizations were flattening out, placing Illinois well ahead of where it was in the pandemic a year ago. But greater vaccination will help stop a greater spread of winter, the governor said.
Approximately 70 percent of the population in states 12 years of age and older is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 76 percent having received at least one dose.
Ezike said unvaccinated individuals between the ages of 30 and 49 are 18 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people of the same age who are vaccinated.
Pritzker said his administration looks every day at hospital admission numbers and the positivity rate when considering what to do with camouflage requirements.
The new recordings are flat, Pritzker said. This is not a good sign. This is not what happened in previous declines from increases. We went down here for a while, but now we are leveled to a level that is much higher than in the summer.
And so the question is, is this just a temporary situation?
In the summer, the positivity rate dropped to 0.6 percent and the number of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients fell briefly below 400, with intensive care unit beds in use within a day falling to 76.
As of Monday evening, there were 1,274 beds in use by patients with COVID-19, a number that was growing slightly. There were 294 ICU beds in use by COVID patients.
Capitol News Illinois is a non-profit, non-partisan news service that covers the state government and is distributed in more than 400 newspapers nationwide. It is primarily funded by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
