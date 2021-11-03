Armstrong International announces death of former president and CEO, Gus Armstrong | State





TRE LUME, Mich., November 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Armstrong International, a global leader in thermal energy efficiency solutions, has announced the death of former third-generation president and chief executive Merrill H. “Gus” Armstrong. Gus passed away surrounded by family October 22 at the age of 86 after a brief battle with cancer. Known for his warm, caring, family-oriented nature, Gus approached life with a spirit of trust, always seeing the good in others. Promoting countless friendships all over the world throughout the course of his life, Gus’s bold enthusiasm helped those around him to truly reach their full potential. “Not only did my dad bring Armstrong International into the 20th century advancing our company’s global footprint, most importantly, he was the first family for all of us,” he said. Patrick Armstrong, Chairman of the Board of Armstrong Global Holdings. “My father was a natural and talented leader with an unparalleled ability to connect with people from all over the world. As I continue to move forward with Armstrong, I often remember my father’s perseverance and passion for helping others. Although we will miss him a lot, he will remain present as our family continues to grow and honor his legacy. “ Gus Armstrong began his career at Armstrong International (formally Armstrong Machine Works) in 1957. The company was founded by his grandfather, Adam in 1900. Gus became president in 1979, but began to expand the company not only nationally but also in Europe in 1969, building a production facility for industrial humidification in Liege, Belgium. Under Gus’ leadership, the company was renamed Armstrong International Inc. in 1982 to reflect its global presence and entry into Asia in the early 1990s. Gus Armstrong retired from the company in 2003. Now in its fifth generation of family leadership, Armstrong International continues to evolve, expand and thrive, with more than 3,000 employees and representatives serving the world. Throughout the growth of the company, Gus’s extraordinary legacy has never been forgotten. His goal “not to be the greatest, but to be the best” remains a hallmark of the company culture, which includes treating employees, partners and other representatives like family. Gus left behind his wife Sharon, the daughter Tamara (Doug) Bloss, a Patrick (Nicole) and the bride Yvonne Armstrong, eight grandchildren Chad, Kurt (Mandy) Armstrong, Ryan (Jamie), Matthew (Melissa), Troy (Katie) Bloss, Brian, Brandon and Cole Armstrong as well as his sisters Mary Overholt AND Barbara Kravchenko. Gus was deceased by his wife Barbara, son David and his parents, Lawrence and Donis Armstrong. To read the full obituary, please visit this link. ABOUT ARMSTRONG INTERNATIONAL: Armstrong International offers intelligent system solutions that improve service performance, reduce energy consumption, and reduce environmental emissions. As the industry’s leading partner for thermal services, Armstrong International can meet unique requirements by helping to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption and emissions. The fifth generation, family-owned business offers labor-intensive products, state-of-the-art technology, custom-made systems and services, and more than a century of knowledge and experience – all organized to industry specifics. Founded in 1900, Armstrong International is headquartered in United States, with manufacturing, sales and seminar centers located throughout America, EMEA and Asia. For more information, visit armstronginternational.com. Media contacts: Jeff Nowicki, CMO Armstrong International [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armstrong-international-announces-passing-of-ish-president-and-ceo-gus-armstrong-301414081.html SOURCE Armstrong International

