EU foreign policy chief attacks Nicaragua Ortega ahead of vote Election News





Josep Borrell says the November 7 presidential election is rigged and was created solely to keep Daniel Ortega in power.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has criticized Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega as a dictator overseeing rigged elections, as Sunday’s vote comes after months of crackdowns on opposition leaders and presidential candidates. Josep Borrell on Tuesday described the election process in the Central American nation as false, adding that he only intends to keep the dictator. [Ortega] in power. “Mr Ortega is busy imprisoning all the political contenders who have run in this election and we can not expect this process to yield a result that we can consider legitimate,” Borrell told reporters in the Peruvian capital, Lima. Borrell, who is on a tour of Latin America, added that the situation in Nicaragua is one of the worst in America at the moment. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term in office [Honduras Presidency/Handout via Reuters] The comments come amid growing criticism of Ortegas’ run-up to the Nov. 7 election, in which the leader has long sought a controversial fourth term in office. About 40 opposition figures, including seven presidential candidates, have been arrested since June, which human rights groups and international observers have described as a campaign aimed at securing Ortega’s re-election. Some have been charged with treason or money laundering. The Nicaraguan government has defended its actions, saying US-backed occupiers were seeking to overthrow Ortega. But critics say the allegations are fabricated and designed to dissuade them from running in the election. Many other activists have been forced into exile in Costa Rica. Cristina Chamorro, 67, who was widely seen as the favorite to defeat Ortega, was arrested on June 2 as part of a suspected money laundering investigation. In a report (PDF) published last week, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) said the circumstances in Nicaragua are not conducive to free, fair, transparent and pluralistic elections. The IACHR has noted the intensification of repression by political opposition, social leaders, human rights defenders and journalists, particularly through arbitrary arrests and criminalization of baseless allegations, the report said. In a recent report, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said that the circumstances in Nicaragua are not conducive to free, fair, transparent and plural elections. [Maynor Valenzuela/Reuters] US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also has accused Ortega for leading a false election without credibility. The US and the EU have imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on Nicaraguan officials. Meanwhile, on Monday, Facebook said it closed a troll farm consisting of hundreds of accounts run by the Nicaraguan government that had spread pro-government and anti-opposition content. Nicaragua is also scheduled to hold regional and municipal elections on November 21st. Borrell said he hoped opposition parties would be able to participate. The EU is expected to send observers to monitor Sunday’s elections for the first time in 15 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/2/eu-foreign-policy-chief-blasts-nicaragua-ortega-ahead-of-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos