The largest banks in the world will play a role in limiting greenhouse gas emissions Cop26

Hundreds of the world’s largest banks and $ 130 trillion worth of pension funds have pledged a key goal in limiting greenhouse gas emissions, the UK government will announce on Wednesday.

The promise from more than 450 financial institutions in 45 countries is intended to be one of the main achievements by the UK organizers of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow and comes as some of the other goals of the summit mainly, putting the world on a path. to limit global warming to 1.5C are difficult to achieve.

Finances are the key to the massive economic transformation required to move away from fossil fuels and reach net zero, so that the global economy can be run without harming the climate.

But experts and activists cast doubt on the government’s claims to finance, stressing that banks making the pledge are still free to invest in fossil fuels and should divert only a fraction of their funding to carbon offsets. low in the next decade.

The news of the promise came at the end of the second full day of the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, as world leaders wrapped up their speeches and negotiators were preparing to wrap up details that could form the basis of a final communiqué next weekend.

In another furious day of announcements, key developments included:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was cautiously optimistic about reaching an agreement to keep the 1.5C target on track. Returning to a football analogy in which he had said the world was level at 5-1 down, he stated Monday night that the score was now more like 5-2 or 5-3.

The group of countries with the most ambitious climate objectives, known as the Coalition of High Ambitions, grew out of the announcement that the US would rejoin their ranks after withdrawing from the Paris agreement entirely under former President Donald Trump. Observers said the move would strengthen efforts to stay on track for the 1.5C heat target.

On Tuesday night, Treasurer Rishi Sunak said the City of London would become the world’s first zero-net finance center and set new rules that force public companies to report on their plans to achieve zero-net emissions.

He said: “I am proud that under the leadership of the United Kingdom, the number of financial firms committed to net zero plans has tripled, with assets now covered reaching $ 130 trillion. Utilizing the trillions of dollars controlled by these companies in the fight against climate change is essential. So Ive announced new requirements for firms to publish their net zero transition plans. Together we can provide the money the world needs to stop catastrophic climate change.

The pledge of finance, known as the Glasgow Net Zero Financial Alliance (GFANZ), will mean that by 2050 all assets under management by the institutions involved will be approximated to zero net emissions. Economists have estimated that about $ 100 trillion of investment is likely to be needed in the next three decades to meet the net zero target, so in theory GFANZ will provide more than enough money to meet the goal.

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, now a climate envoy to the UK and the UN, said: The architecture of the global financial system has been transformed to give zero zeros. We now have the necessary hydraulic installation to shift climate change from the fringes to the front of finance, so that every financial decision takes climate change into account. [This] The rapid and large-scale increase of capital commitment to net zero, through GFANZ, makes possible the transition to a 1.5C world.

But experts told the Guardian the allegations were exaggerated. The $ 130 trillion figure refers to the assets that firms have under management, only a small fraction of which about a third will be devoted to low-carbon investment in the next crucial decade, when emissions must be halved to prevent rising temperatures by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Simon Youel of the Positive Money campaign group said: Banks may be preparing to increase investment in green activities, but this announcement says nothing about financial firms investing in new fossil fuel projects. States must impose restrictions on new fossil fuel investments if we are to have a chance of keeping 1C alive.

Sunak has been accused of blocking green measures and reportedly opposes the zero net agenda within the government. He barely mentioned the climate in his last sweeping spending review, his budgets have had few green measures and many high-carbon policies, and his speech in Glasgow is practically the first time he has accepted Cop26.

Sam Alvis, head of economics at the Green Alliance think tank, said: “It is safe to say that the chancellor has introduced the Treasury into the field at Cop26. But trillions of dollars are still being poured into fossil fuels every day, and voluntary measures have not taken us far enough. To keep the 1.5C target alive, governments will need to regulate companies not only to publish transition plans, but to have strict criteria with legal impact on their credibility and pace.

Given the failure of rich countries to deliver on their financial promises, diplomats from other parts of the world have turned the tables on donor credibility.

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said it was time for rich countries to face the same confidence checks on finances that developing countries are expected to accept to reduce emissions.

There are many commitments that have been made but not seen, he said. The pressure on climate action must be equal to the pressure on climate financing. It is not enough to just set goals, there must also be a means to an end. There should be tangible timelines, tangible monitoring.