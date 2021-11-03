Protesters leave behind the wooden tripod, the noose at the Grande Prairie MLA home

The former Alberta municipal affairs minister says she is outraged after COVID-19 protesters came to her home over the weekend and closed a noose.

Tracy Allard calls the threats and intimidation unforgivable and says her private life and her family are outside the borders of the protesters.

Read more: Alberta health minister, wife and children attacked and harassed during Canada Day parade

Allard made the comments on her Facebook page, describing what happened at her home in Grande Prairie on Sunday.

She told reporters Monday afternoon that she was not home at the time the protest started and that it was a friend who advised what was happening.

“We had a friend, and in fact a former political opponent reached out and said, ‘I’m so sorry this is happening in your house,’ to which I replied, ‘What is happening in my house?'” tha Allard.

The story goes down the ad

“It was really disturbing.

“And I think the most disturbing part for me was at the end of it, they left a loop and this is a clear act of aggression and totally unacceptable.”

She said it started with a small group of protesters who quickly grew to 30, prompting police to call.

Allard says protesters left behind a rough wooden tripod with a noose and the words: “No masks. End the government. Hang them all. ”

No charges filed

The RCMP told Global News that they participated in a group of protesters outside a house on 67 Avenue in the Grande Banks neighborhood. A press release sent later in the afternoon said the protest was adjacent to the Allards residence.

Const. Lindsay Ralph said the protesters were carrying out the officers’ orders and it was a peaceful protest.

“Officers noticed that there was a wooden stick with a loop attached to it,” Ralph said.

“It was connected to a fence near the residence. “When the officers saw this, they expected it to be removed and it was removed without any problems.”

The story goes down the ad

Protesters gathered outside the house of Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard on October 31, 2021.

submitted



Although removed from the fence, as ordered, Ralph said he could not confirm where the wooden and loop hanging ended.

According to the RCMP, the file has since been closed and no charges have been filed as police were unable to identify the person responsible for his conduct nor their intentions.

Meanwhile, Allard says he will work with the gun sergeant along with the RCMP to investigate further, as she says it is important for people to know that this is not acceptable at all times.

“I think in a democracy we have to point out things that are not acceptable … especially at a polarized time in our lives like this, it may start to feel normal for things like that to happen – but this is not normal, it is not okay no matter what your political background is. ”

The story goes down the ad

















2:16

Alberta health minister and family face demonstrators in Canada Day celebrations





The Minister of Health and Alberta’s family were confronted by demonstrators in celebration of Canada Day, July 1, 2021



–With folders from the Canadian press