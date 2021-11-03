With methane and forestry offers, the Climate Summit offers hope after a grim start





GLASGOW World leaders gathered at a crucial climate summit secured new deals Tuesday to end deforestation and reduce powerful greenhouse gas emissions, boosting momentum as the conference prepares to move into a more grueling two-year negotiation. weeks on how to avoid the planets. catastrophic heating. Closing two days of speeches and meetings, President Biden said Tuesday that the United States has pledged to be a partner with vulnerable countries facing climate change, while expressing confidence that its domestic climate agenda is on track for it. passed Congress despite shaking a key Senate Democrat this week. Mr Biden told reporters that the meeting had restored the United States as a leader in what he called an existential threat to humanity, saying America would continue to grow its climate ambitions and that its commitment to the issue had drawn thanks from other heads of state. He also rebuked Chinese President Xi Jinping, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, along with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, for not attending the summit.

We showed up. We showed up, Mr Biden said at a news conference at the United Nations Climate Change Summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland. The fact that China is trying to claim, of course, a new role in the world as a world leader, by not appearing? Huh. The single most important thing that caught the world’s attention is the climate. The most important agreements reached on Tuesday came in areas where Mr Biden said the United States was ready to move aggressively: reducing methane emissions and protecting the world’s forests.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that the Environmental Protection Agency intends to limit methane coming from about one million existing oil and gas platforms across the United States as part of a larger climate-focused plan to protect tropical forests and a push to speed up clearing. technology. Shortly after the announcement, administration officials said 105 countries had signed it Global methane oath, a commitment to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, including half of the world’s 30 largest methane emitters, and that they expected the list to grow.

However, some of the major methane pollutants, such as China, Russia, Australia and India, were clearly missing from those who signed. Leaders of more than 100 countries also pledged on Tuesday to end deforestation by 2030, agreeing to a comprehensive agreement aimed at protecting about 85 percent of the world’s forests, which are essential for deforestation. carbon dioxide and the slowdown in global warming. Millions of hectares of forest are being lost due to global demand for soybeans, palm oil, timber and livestock, especially in Brazil, which has seen an increase in Amazon deforestation since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019. Brazil is among the signatories of the agreement. Boris Johnson, the British prime minister who has played host and master of ceremonies for gathering leaders, called on countries to act in the woods by calling a horror film. “Let’s put an end to this great sawmill massacre,” he said. The plan focuses on an effort to reduce financial incentives for deforestation, with 12 governments pledging $ 12 billion and private companies pledging $ 7 billion to protect and restore forests.

But some environmental organizations criticized Tuesday’s deal, saying it would allow deforestation to continue and noting that similar efforts have failed in the past.

In an event that revealed the promise of methane, Mr. Biden and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission and a partner in organizing the event, identified the agreement as one of the most effective ways in which countries around the world could quickly start fighting the effects of climate change. Methane emissions, which are produced by oil and natural gas operations, livestock and landfills, can heat the atmosphere 80 times faster than carbon dioxide in the short term. Mr Biden said the United States was prepared to meet the methane target and could possibly go beyond it by 2030. The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group representing the oil and natural gas industry, called the EPA proposal comprehensive and pledged to work with the agency to help formulate a final rule that is effective, workable and designed to encourage further innovations. Before leaving Glasgow on Tuesday to return to Washington on a late-evening flight, Mr. Biden hailed progress on multiple fronts since the second day of meetings with heads of state, including initiatives to reduce emissions from agriculture. . John Kerry, Mr. Bidens’s special envoy for climate change, said he expected new financial commitments to fulfill a long-overdue pledge to provide $ 100 billion a year in aid to developing countries to combat and adapt to global warming. . There were also private commitments: Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people on the planet, pledged $ 2 billion to restore natural habitats and transform food systems to reduce their footprint and make them more sustainable in one world that is heating up.

The promises on Tuesday provided concrete breakthroughs after a pessimistic start, which included repeated warnings that the world was running out of time to resolve an existential crisis for people, along with anger from leaders of developing countries who called on countries rich to do more. , faster, to reduce the emissions of fossil fuels that are warming the planet.

However, the hardest work in the conference will begin after the senior leaders leave for home. Over the next week and a half, diplomats will need to make rules about international carbon markets and figure out how to deliver on a promise still more than a decade ago to deliver $ 100 billion a year by in 2020 to help poor countries leave. from fossil fuels and prepare for the impact of climate change. Most importantly, vulnerable countries are putting pressure on large emitting countries to agree to increase their climate targets each year in order to keep global temperatures from 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to levels before the Industrial Revolution. China, ahead of the summit, announced it would reach the peak of its emissions before 2030, a target that is essentially the same as it launched six years ago. The country’s presence at the Glasgow conference itself has been silent. While China chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua will be in Glasgow during the bi-weekly conference, some diplomats privately said they do not anticipate major new announcements from the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter. At his press conference, when Mr. Biden was asked about China, he was harsh in his criticism. “I think it was a big mistake for China not to show up at the conference,” he said. They have lost their ability to influence people around the world. Mr. Biden had similarly harsh words about Mr. Putin. His tundra is burning, Mr Biden said. Literally, his tundra is burning. He has serious climatic problems. And he has been a mother with his willingness to do anything. Criticism of China by US officials, including Mr. Bidens’s national security advisers, comments that the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter had an obligation to increase, sparked a lengthy reprimand from China’s foreign ministry and some Chinese media. Tuesday.

China stands by its word and its actions bear fruit, Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesman, told reporters in Beijing. Mr Wang criticized the United States for climate change and the constant reversal, and said it needed to do more to support the poorest countries that have been hit hardest by the effects of global warming. The Global Times, a fierce Chinese nationalist newspaper, went further, warning that the Biden administration’s promises on climate change are likely to fail if Republicans regain control of Congress in the midterm elections. If he is not qualified to lead his country, how will he and his administration lead global climate change action? said the newspaper in an editorial. Mr. Biden told his news conference that he expected to lead his $ 1.85 trillion bill on climate change and social welfare networks through Congress and into law. He said he felt confident that a major obstacle, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, would eventually vote on the bill. I believe Joe will be there, Mr. Biden said. I think you do well this He also said he had received thanks from other leaders for returning the United States to negotiations after secession under former President Donald J. Trump, echoing comments he made at the end of a G20 summit in Rome on Sunday. .

We showed up, Mr. Biden said Tuesday, shortly before we returned to Washington. And by appearing, we have had a profound impact. Reporting was contributed by Somini Sengupta and Brad Plumer in Glasgow, Christopher Buckley in Sydney, Australia and Ivan Penn in Los Angeles.

