The noose left by COVID-19 protesters outside her home angers Alberta MLA

A northern Alberta MLA says a group of people protesting against COVID-19 restrictions crossed a line when they gathered outside its private residence and left behind a noose marked with a violent threat.

Tracy Allard says a protest started Sunday afternoon outside her home in Grande Prairie and quickly grew to about 30 people. She said the RCMP was called and the crowd dispersed about 90 minutes after police arrived.

On the back remained a noose tied to a small wooden tripod painted with the words “no masks, end government, hang everyone,” Allard said in a statement posted on Facebook Monday.

An image posted by Allard shows the wooden structure lying on its lawn.

Finding the loop was “creepy,” said Allard, who has served as the AUCP MLA on the Grande Prairie since 2019.

“This is a shocking act of aggression, a clear threat and a sad punctuation mark over polarization and anger in our society,” Allard wrote in the statement.

“Beyond my anger and shock, I feel a deep sadness. I feel heartbroken because what I see after this act is a growing fear that is invading our community.”

Allard said those who gathered Sunday did not respect her home, her private life and her neighbors.

“Did you consider the people in my neighborhood the preschoolers living on my street street?” she wrote.

‘My heart just sank’

While speaking to reporters at the legislature on Tuesday about the incident, Allard burst into tears.

Allard said she was not home when the demonstrations began, but saw the incident unfolding through her home security cameras.

“My heart just sank,” Allard said, in her broken voice. “2021 has been a very difficult year for my family.

“As a woman in politics, I think it has been really challenging to see how cruel people can be.

“I am emotional because I am thinking about my daughter who has faced considerable reactions as the daughter of a politician and it should not be like that.”

Images from security footage, provided by Allard, show a crowd of about 30 protesters gathered outside her home on Sunday (Tracy Allard / Supplied)

Allard said she is concerned that the incident will discourage the next generation of Albertans, especially young women, from getting involved in politics.

“I’m worried about young people who are seeing this, young people who are seeing good people in politics being scolded for all the wrong reasons.”

Allard said she did not know who organized the demonstration. She said she is working with the legislature’s weapons sergeant to investigate further.

She said politics has become very polarized and the stress of the pandemic has made people angry and intolerant.

“I hope to set an example, to show kindness in the face of an act of aggression.”

Grande Prairie RCMP said they were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded and found a “large group” of protesters gathered in a residential area, Const. Lindsay Ralph told CBC News.

Ralph said officers noticed that protesters had tied a noose to a fence near the property and demanded that it be removed. The loop was removed, as requested, Ralph said.

“It has been really challenging to see how cruel people can be.” Alberta UCP MLA Tracy Allard says a group of protesters for the COVID-19 restriction left behind a noose at her home on Sunday and calls it a clear act of aggression. 1:44

Demonstrators were protesting peacefully, being respectful and “causing no problems” with traffic, Ralph said.

No arrests were made and no additional complaints were filed in connection with the demonstration, Ralph said. Police were unaware the loop was left behind, she said.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Kaycee Madu criticized the protest and said he was “horrified” when he learned that Allard was subject to intimidation.

“Public officials and their families deserve to feel safe, especially in their homes,” Madu wrote in a statement on social media. “Threats and threats of violence are never acceptable and undermine the dialogue of our democracy.”

Fear-driven anger, says Allards

In her Facebook post, Allard said the protesters and the loop symbolize the deep divisions and fears created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The uncertainty of the past 20 months, including the “confusing and seemingly contradictory restrictions” imposed by governments around the world, has left citizens confused and insecure, she said.

Allard said the incident has inspired her to consult more with her constituents to make sure she is listening without trial. She called on other Albertans and government decision-makers to do the same.

“I think this is the key: to listen to understand rather than to listen to be right,” Allard wrote.

Allard said she has always fought for freedom and for choosing with Alberta restrictions on COVID-19. She said she remains committed to representing her constituents.

“The irony for me is that I am an MLA that is committed to working hard to be a voice for EVERYONE,” Allard wrote. I regularly ask questions and fight for a better policy … I understand, for example, that the group of unvaccinated people throughout Alberta is not a homogeneous group of “anti-vaccines”.

Allard said any component concerned about the government’s response to the pandemic is encouraged to contact her office, but she demanded that her family be left alone.