The Dutch reintroduce face masks as cases with Covid increase

The Dutch government has decided to reinstate measures, including the wearing of face masks, aimed at slowing the recent rise in Covid-19 infections.

The use of a “crown crossing,” showing evidence of a Covid-19 vaccination or the latest negative coronavirus test, will be extended from November 6 to public places including museums, gyms and outdoor terraces, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen for a month after most social distancing measures were scrapped in late September and reached their highest level since July last week.

This has forced many hospitals to cut back on regular care, to make room for Covid-19 emergencies.

In a televised press conference, Mr Rutte called on all Dutch people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to adhere to basic rules of hygiene and stay home if they have symptoms of a possible infection.

“Our behavior itself is crucial, a very large part of our coronavirus policy depends on it,” said the prime minister.

Face masks will be reinstated in stores and other public places, while people are advised to work from home for at least half the time.

The government next week may decide to expand the use of the corona permit in the workplace, Mr Rutte said.

Dutch health authorities today recommended the Covid-19 booster vaccine for the elderly.

About 84% of the Dutch adult population has been vaccinated.

As of today, new infections increased by almost 40% week after week to more than 300 infections per 100,000 people, approaching their first peak earlier in July 2021 and in December and October 2020.

Stress in hospitals is an immediate concern, as the country’s National Institutes of Health said admissions have increased by 31% in the past week, with unvaccinated patients making up the majority of hospital admissions.

Among people who tested positive last month, about 52% said they were unvaccinated, while 45% said they were fully vaccinated, according to RIVM data.

Earlier today, the country’s Health Council recommended that fully vaccinated adults aged 60 and over should start receiving a booster vaccine.

The government of Mr. Rutte routinely approves council recommendations.

Russian regions consider additional restrictions on Covid as deaths hit record highs

Some Russian regions said they could impose additional restrictions or extend a job closure to combat an increase in Covid-19 cases that has already pushed the government to restore a partial nationwide blockade.

Russia today reported 1,178 Covid-19-related deaths, its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began, and 39,008 new infections.

President Vladimir Putin last month ordered a week-long nationwide closure from October 30 that could be extended by regional authorities as needed.

The Novgorod region has already announced that it is extending the closure by a week.

Authorities in the Pskov region, which borders Estonia, Latvia and Belarus, said the QR code system used to access some public buildings would remain in place during the New Year holidays.

Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko (R) visits an ICU at hospital no. 5 treating patients with Covid

“It is possible that the use of QR codes will be expanded and implemented in other economic sectors,” Mikhail Vedernikov, the governor of the Pskov region, was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Authorities in three other regions – Komi, Amur and Ulyanovsk – said they could impose more restrictions if the Covid-19 infection continues to rise.

On Monday, Putin said Russia may need military assistance to build field hospitals for Covid-19 patients or provide support for civilian medical facilities.

The Ministry of Defense published today the images showing military doctors treating patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Khakassia region of Siberia.

China requires families to keep reserves of daily necessities before winter

The Chinese government has told families to stockpile daily necessities in an emergency, as Covid-19 blasts and extremely heavy rains that sparked a rise in vegetable prices raised concerns about supply shortages.

The directive from the trade ministry raised some concerns on local social media that it may have been caused by increased tension with Taiwan.

In response, Economic Daily, a newspaper backed by the Communist Party said the purpose of the directive was to ensure that citizens were not caught careless if there was a blockage in their area.

The ministry statement urged local authorities to do a good job in ensuring stable supply and prices and to give early warnings of any supply problems.

The central government usually makes extra efforts to increase the supply of fresh vegetables and pork on the eve of China’s most important holiday, the Lunar New Year, which will fall in early February next year.

But this year those efforts have become more urgent as extreme weather in early October ruined crops in Shandong – the country’s largest vegetable-growing region – and as outbreaks of Covid-19 cases extending from the northwest to the northeast of the country threaten to interrupt the food supply.

The Ministry of Commerce added that local authorities should purchase vegetables that can be stored well ahead and also seek to strengthen emergency distribution networks to ensure smooth and efficient distribution channels.

Food bags are sprayed with disinfectant before being distributed to isolated residents in Zhangye, Gansu Province

He added that information about prices and supply and demand of goods should be published in a timely manner to stabilize public expectations.

China also plans to release vegetable stocks “at an appropriate time” to counter price increases, according to a state television report late Monday.

It is not clear which vegetables China has in reserve and how large those reserves are.

Passengers test Covid-19 departing from Yantai Railway Station in Yantai, East China’s Shandong Province

According to the report, the state planning body has called for timely replanting of vegetables, urging local governments to support fast-growing crops.

China currently has about 100 million mu (6.7 million hectares) planted with vegetables, the agriculture ministry said.

Japan facilitates Covid-19 frontiers

Japan has confirmed plans to gradually ease Covid-19 border restrictions, but has failed to meet the demands of business lobbies to open up in line with key trading partners.

In easing its controls, Japan will take a phased approach, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters, responding to media reports that quarantine periods for business travelers will be reduced to three days out of ten.

The relief could begin next Monday, as the daily limits on the number of border entries will increase to 5,000 people later this month from 3,500, national broadcaster NHK said.

Domestic and foreign business groups have lobbied the government to ease borders to adjust to other nations.

US and EU allow entry for travelers from most countries with evidence of Covid-19 vaccination.

Security personnel are urging people not to stop on the street in Tokyo’s Shibuya area

Overseas business groups welcomed the shortest quarantine, but said the relief did not go far enough.

A bigger problem is the retention of long-term visas, said Michael Mroczek, president of the European Business Council in Japan.

“Failure to bring essential staff to Japan is currently the No. 1 issue for European industry,” he said.

Japan shortened the quarantine period for vaccinated people to ten days from the last 14 months when it lifted its emergency measures in most parts of the country.

But while other nations have adopted vaccine passport systems to ease travel, Japan has stood by its quarantine system.

Covid-19 cases have dropped dramatically as vaccinations have covered more than 70% of the population. New infections in Tokyo fell to nine yesterday, versus more than 5,000 every day during the August wave triggered by the Delta infectious variant.

Covid-19 restrictions in Sydney will be eased weeks ahead of schedule

Australia’s largest city will lift more Covid-19 restrictions on vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week, while delaying the freedoms it has promised to unvaccinated Sydneysiders as officials aim to increase inoculations.

Vaccinated people in the city of about 5 million people will be allowed in their homes an unlimited number of guests from November 8th.

Pubs and clubs will also be able to accommodate more guests and reopen dance floors, in changes that were originally scheduled to take effect on December 1st.

In contrast, unvaccinated people, who are currently banned from restaurants, non-critical retail stores, bars, gyms and other recreational facilities, will remain under stricter restrictions until December 15, or when the rate of New South Wales state dual vaccination amounts to 95%.

“We have always wanted to open up in a prudent way and stimulate vaccination rates,” Sydney Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet told reporters.

About 88% of the state population aged 16 and over has been fully vaccinated, but the first-dose vaccination rate has slowed as it approaches 94%.

Australia yesterday lifted the ban on its residents flying abroad after more than 18 months and allowed the fully quarantined entry of fully vaccinated international travelers.

However, the changes initially only affect Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, with other states and territories targeting different timelines for reopening.

Australia had remained largely virus-free for most of this year until a third wave in late June, triggered by the Delta variant, causing further prolonged blockages.

The country has recorded about 173,000 cases and 1,756 deaths, with about 82% of infections attributable to the Delta wave.

New South Wales reported 173 cases today, up from 135 the day before, while Victoria recorded 989 cases, the lowest increase in more than a month. The Australian Capital Territory registered eight new cases. Other states and territories are without Covid or have very few cases.