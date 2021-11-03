Death toll rises, dozens still missing as rescue teams search to survive building collapse in Nigeria





Rescuers searched the rubble of a tall building in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, in search of survivors on Tuesday, a day after it collapsed while under construction as the death toll rose to 16, with dozens reported missing. The Lagos state government said it had placed its chief architect in indefinite suspension and launched an independent investigation into the causes of the collapse of what would become a high-rise apartment block. Emergency services prepared for the second night of work after ground-moving equipment set up pieces of masonry on site in Ikoyi’s affluent neighborhood. Large trailers were brought in to help move the debris, blocking one of Ikoyi’s main roads. Building collapses are common in Africa’s most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and building materials are often substandard. The Lagos state government had closed the construction site in June for failing to meet structural requirements and demanded that the anomaly be corrected before construction could resume, Deputy State Governor Obafemi Hamzat said in a statement. He did not say if this problem had been corrected. Sixteen bodies, including the building owner’s assistant, have been found so far, while nine people have been rescued alive, emergency services said, as excavators sifted debris from piles of shredded concrete and twisted metal where the building once stood. Hamzat said the number of people trapped was unknown, but that interviews with workers showed that up to 40 were in place when the building collapsed, well below the initial figure of 100 given by witnesses on Monday. Families, officials clash at the scene Concerned families, whose loved ones were missing, gathered nearby. Some mourned and others prayed in small groups for the safe return of their loved ones. As anger flared, some clashed with government officials, demanding that they be allowed to assist in the search efforts. High-end apartments have sprung up in Ikoyi and the collapsed building was part of three towers being built by private developer Fourscore Homes, where the cheapest unit sold for US $ 1.2 million. The project developer and owner of Fourscore Homes, Olufemi Osibona, told a local news channel in August that he had developed buildings in the London neighborhoods of Peckham and Hackney and that the Ikoyi apartments were the start of the biggest projects he planned in Nigeria. Osibona could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Local media reports said he may have been among those trapped.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/nigeria-ikoyi-lagos-building-collapse-1.6234255 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos