The country is preparing to welcome international arrivals under the new CDC entry program





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – The governor on Tuesday described how the state will start welcoming international travelers starting next week, when the US launches a new entry program. Governor David Ige said the key move is that Safe Travels is staying in place. But the state is also aligning its rules with the new CDC guidelines, which begin Monday. He said that while Hawaii is welcoming international travelers, it is unlikely the state will have a flood of new international arrivals in the short term. Under the new CDC program, international travelers coming directly to Hawaii will have to follow federal rules. For non-US citizens, this means proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within the previous three days. American citizens, meanwhile, have to offer one of those. I want to reiterate that the international airline will be responsible for checking passengers before departure for the United States. International travelers who do not meet the new federal requirements will not be allowed to board the flight, said HI-EMA Director Major General Kenneth Hara. Passengers cleared by airlines should not be checked when landing here. International travelers coming to Hawaii from within the US will need to follow the rules of safe travel. Under the Safe Travels program, trans-Pacific immigrants can circumvent a mandatory quarantine if they present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The Safe Travel Program has been an important part of protecting states against the virus that causes COVID-19, Ige said. Prior to the Delta rise, Ige had planned to lift travel restrictions completely when the state reached a vaccination rate of 70%. But he changed that plan after the Delta variant led to hospitalizations and death. He did not say what new metric or metric series Hawaii would have to reach in order for the rules to disappear. Hawaii currently has a vaccination rate of 71.4%. This story will be updated. Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

