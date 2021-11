COP26: World leaders promise to end deforestation by 2030, but most Southeast Asian countries have not yet signed

The declaration coincided with a special commitment to a massive injection of private and government funding for indigenous people and local community property rights and forestry. The UK, Norway, Germany, the US and the Netherlands, in partnership with 17 funders, pledged $ 1.7 billion, a significant increase in funds directly available to forest groups and communities, which is currently projected to be only $ 46 million. every year. It is estimated that indigenous groups manage about half of the world’s land and 80 percent of the Earth’s biodiversity. However, land ownership remains extremely weak and these groups have historically been frozen outside of forest management decision-making. We welcome the financial commitment. It is indeed the first time we are seeing a global partnership of influential nations and donors responding so dramatically to the trials of indigenous peoples, playing an extraordinary and unpleasant role in preserving the nature of the world, said Victoria Tauli Corpuz , an indigenous activist and former UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This is not just about providing carbon. Ensuring the rights of indigenous peoples also benefits the integrity of our ecosystems and biodiversity, reducing the risk of pandemic, she said at a launch event for the new funding pledge in Glasgow. We will decide what accountability looks like based on our culture. There is no nature-based solution to climate change if indigenous peoples are not at the center of any proposal. There are many remaining threats to world forest resources, including mining, fossil fuel extraction, land grabbing, clearing for agricultural expansion, illegal logging, narcotics trafficking, and financial speculation. There is still exploitation. Growth agenda where the only places to grow are digging, cutting, breaking down, restoring. The only opposition to these challenges is the promises, the Defined National Contributions, the sustainable development goals that governments are committed to, Ms. Royo said. They were racing against time. For the announcement to be successful and for funding to provide benefits to important forest areas in Southeast Asia, local communities must be placed in the place of leadership, according to Mr. David Ganz, executive director of the Center for People and Forests (RECOFTC). ). To stop these emissions, indigenous peoples and local communities must be fully at the decision-making table, he told CNA. They should have an important role in implementation. And they need to have support to ensure that they can participate effectively in climate action. Forest communities have solutions for protecting the world’s most diverse biological ecosystems, yet only 1 per cent of global climate funding is reaching indigenous peoples, traditional owners and local communities, he said.

