The French ambassador accuses Australia of fraud over the submarine deal





The French Ambassador in charge of the preparations for the G7 summit, Jean-Pierre Thebault, speaks on his mobile phone while working in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. Ludovic Marin / Pool via REUTERS

CANBERRA / SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) – France’s ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault said on Wednesday that Australia acted fraudulently when it abruptly canceled a multibillion-dollar deal with Paris to build a submarine fleet. “The fraud was intentional,” Thebault told media in Canberra on Wednesday. “And because it risked far more than providing submarines, because it was a common agreement on sovereignty, sealed with the transmission of highly classified data, the way it was handled was a stabbing in the back.” Australia canceled an agreement with the French Maritime Group in September, choosing instead to decide to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines in an agreement with the United States and Britain. The new alliance, called AUKUS, was created to give Australia access to nuclear-powered submarines for the first time. The decision has sparked a major bilateral rift, with France withdrawing its ambassadors from Australia and the United States in protest. Thebault returned to Canberra last month and Wednesday’s speech is the first time he has spoken publicly about bilateral relations. “These are not things that are done between partners – much less between friends,” Thebault said. French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had lied to him about Canberra’s intentions. Morrison has denied the claim. He said he had previously explained to Macron that conventional submarines would no longer meet Australia’s needs. Morrison and Macron spoke last week before the Australian leader publicly demanded a handshake with his French counterpart at the G20 summit. On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden said the handling of the new pact had been clumsy, adding that he had thought France had been informed of the cancellation of the contract before the new pact was announced. Reporting by Jonathan Barrett, Colin Packham and Renju Jose; Edited by Himani Sarkar and Michael Perry Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

