Oregon reports 29 other COVID-19-related deaths, six from CO; 1123 new cases
(Update: Six deaths recently reported from Central Oregon)
PORTLAND, Ore (KTVZ) – There are 29 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, bringing the number of states deaths to 4,405, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday.
(See correction at the end of the report).
Oregon Central Health departments said Tuesday’s newly reported deaths included six from Central Oregon – three from Deschutes County, bringing the death toll to 128, two from Crook County, for a total of 52, and one from Jefferson. County, his 58th.
The OHA also reported 1,123 new confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to 368,694.
Hospital extensions for COVID-19
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 537, which is three less than Monday. There are 116 patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than on Monday.
There are 39 beds available for adults out of a total of 678 (6% availability) and 252 beds available for non-ICU adults out of 4,111 (6% availability).
|11/2/2021 Available beds (and percentage of beds with available staff)
|Nationwide
|Region 1
|Region 2
|Region 3
|Region 5
|Region 6
|Region 7
|Region 9
|ICU beds to increase available
|39(6%)
|21 (6%)
|2 (2%)
|3 (3%)
|1 (2%)
|0 (0%)
|8 (15%)
|4 (15%)
|Beds are available for non-ICU adults
|252(6%)
|44 (2%)
|12 (2%)
|76 (13%)
|27 (6%)
|3 (6%)
|40 (10%)
|50 (43%)
St. Charles Bend reported 60 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, three of whom were in the ICU, all in ventilators. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated and 39 out of 60 patients were not fully vaccinated.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between reporting times. The numbers do not reflect the number of admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing restrictions are not included in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you need urgent care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under considerable strain. You can find a test here.
If you have a medical condition that does not require urgent care, contact your provider. An emergency care center can also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from the added strain.
More information about the capacity of the hospital can be found here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
The OHA reported on Tuesday that 15,540 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state immunization register on Monday. Of that total, 974 were initial doses, 640 were second doses and 6682 were third doses and booster doses. Another 7,190 were administered in the previous days but were entered in the vaccine registry on Monday.
The average seven-day run is now 16,664 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,311,262 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,020,734 doses of Moderna and 229,261 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 2,822,346 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,616,696 people have completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines.
This data is preliminary and may vary.
Updated vaccination records are available at Oregons COVID-19 data tables and were updated on Tuesday.
Oregon updates detection of volatile vaccines1,2,3
The non-volatile OHA vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau control panel. You can find out link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not used every Tuesday in its daily press release.
|Type of vaccine
|Doses remembered
|Not applicable, broken or expired
|Great Total
|Janssen COVID-19 vaccine
|38,408
|38,408
|Modern vaccine for COVID-19
|177,374
|177,374
|Vaccine Pfizer COVID-19
|109,453
|109,453
|Great Total
|0
|325,235
|325,235
1Updated: 21.11.21
2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)
3The data are PREVIEW and subject to change.
Note: This is the last week that the table of volatile OHA vaccines will appear in the daily press release. You can always look at the table here.
Cases and deaths from COVID-19
New confirmed and alleged COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (4), Columbia (18), Coos (26 ), Crook (24). ), Curry (1), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (44), Jefferson (9), Josephine ( 27), Klamath (108), Lake (6), Lane (55), Lincoln (12), Linn (40), Malheur (22), Marion (94), Morrow (6), Multnomah (106), Polk ( 47), Sherman (7), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (25), Washington (83) and Yamhill (72).
Note: More information about cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.
Correction: The COVID-19-related death at Oregon 4,341 was identified as an overseas resident. As a result, deaths have been recounted and will start at 4,377.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit the OHA website (English or Spanish), which has a distribution sharing and other information.
