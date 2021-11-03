International
Australia can not reach net zero if it does not help low-income people switch to clean energy | Cassandra Goldie
For for more than 30 years, scientists and communities most at risk from life-threatening global warming have been urging political leaders and polluting industries to take concrete action to reduce carbon emissions, protect people and create a future sustainable for the planet.
Instead, for more than 30 years, we have had political and industry leaders debating whether climate change is real, having conversations about what to do about it, and launching trips, not concrete plans.
For more than 30 years, scientists, experts and affected communities have also warned that climate change will cause more severe social and economic inequalities, including damage to jobs, homes and human health. People and countries with less have been hit first, worse and longer by global warming, as strongly demonstrated by our recent black summer fires.
The most vulnerable people, low-income people, First Nations communities, people living in low-income regions, workers and communities in fossil fuel-dependent regions, including rich countries, are already paying a price. severely as climate change, sea level rise, and global markets move.
As global leaders gather in Rome for the G20 weekend, and now in Glasgow for the UN climate conference, the world is on red alert. However, the G20 again failed to deliver what was needed, with the Australian government reportedly intervening to prevent concrete commitments to swift and fair climate action in the final G20 communiqué.
Australia is one of the richest countries in the world, with access to the best technologies and an abundance of potential renewable energy sources. However, instead of being a global leader, the Australian government has embarrassingly returned to the G20 and the UN climate conference with some of the lowest emission reduction targets in 2030, a determination to continue investing in carbon-emitting fossil fuels and a non-concrete trip plan that fails to protect the most vulnerable people, especially low-income people, both domestically and globally.
Nearly three million Australian households now enjoy the bounty of clean and cheap renewable energy through the sun on the roof. At the same time, there are at least three million people living below the poverty line, who mostly live in poorly designed inefficient heating boxes, with poor ventilation and no insulation, which are expensive to heat and heat. ‘u cooled. On average, low-income people pay four times as much for their energy bills by income as people with higher incomes.
Already, people who can afford it are moving to safer land, while those without resources are trapped. People with resources are also taking advantage of hybrid and electric vehicles, again leaving low-income people with expensive, polluting and congested transportation.
Technology and market-driven government response will not ensure that low-income people are able to enjoy the multiple benefits of transitioning to a clean economy. We need a plan that focuses on practical policies that will improve the lives of disadvantaged people and transform our regions and our economy to reduce emissions in a fast and fair way.
Australia, for example, could alleviate the suffering of millions of people living in substandard housing, create jobs and reduce emissions. our carefully co-designed plan for large-scale and solar energy efficiency on the roof is fully costed, showing that for a modest $ 5,000 investment in residential property, we would create thousands of jobs and grow the economy by billions on a scale, providing improvements for almost 2 million low-income homes, making them easier and cheaper to heat and cool with great health benefits.
Where are the policies to mandate energy efficiency standards on all rental properties? Where are the policies to mandate that new buildings to be built for the future, higher than seven-star efficiency estimates, provide electric and solar chargers on the roof? Where is the plan to electrify homes and help low-income homes make the difference? Where are the policies to put First Nations communities at the center of planning and implementing zero-carbon solutions and caring for the country? Or plans to support local communities to lead their future from the fossil fuel industries to the abundance of clean new jobs, if the policy and investment signals are right?
Without a focus on how we can help lower-income people, workers and communities move to a clean energy future, Australia cannot meet the zero-emission targets at the required rate.
As political leaders gather in Glasgow, it is urgent that we all continue to speak out to demand the necessary action from political leaders for our people and our planet.
Acoss is proud to be part of this national and global movement. While more than 100 community groups searched in Australia Community Climate Declaration last month, we need swift climate action right now and in this decade. And we need policies that protect people with less, more.
2050 is too late.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/03/australia-cant-reach-net-zero-unless-it-helps-people-on-low-incomes-transition-to-clean-energy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]