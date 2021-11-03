Australia can not reach net zero if it does not help low-income people switch to clean energy | Cassandra Goldie

For for more than 30 years, scientists and communities most at risk from life-threatening global warming have been urging political leaders and polluting industries to take concrete action to reduce carbon emissions, protect people and create a future sustainable for the planet.

Instead, for more than 30 years, we have had political and industry leaders debating whether climate change is real, having conversations about what to do about it, and launching trips, not concrete plans.

For more than 30 years, scientists, experts and affected communities have also warned that climate change will cause more severe social and economic inequalities, including damage to jobs, homes and human health. People and countries with less have been hit first, worse and longer by global warming, as strongly demonstrated by our recent black summer fires.

The most vulnerable people, low-income people, First Nations communities, people living in low-income regions, workers and communities in fossil fuel-dependent regions, including rich countries, are already paying a price. severely as climate change, sea level rise, and global markets move.

As global leaders gather in Rome for the G20 weekend, and now in Glasgow for the UN climate conference, the world is on red alert. However, the G20 again failed to deliver what was needed, with the Australian government reportedly intervening to prevent concrete commitments to swift and fair climate action in the final G20 communiqué.

Australia is one of the richest countries in the world, with access to the best technologies and an abundance of potential renewable energy sources. However, instead of being a global leader, the Australian government has embarrassingly returned to the G20 and the UN climate conference with some of the lowest emission reduction targets in 2030, a determination to continue investing in carbon-emitting fossil fuels and a non-concrete trip plan that fails to protect the most vulnerable people, especially low-income people, both domestically and globally.

Nearly three million Australian households now enjoy the bounty of clean and cheap renewable energy through the sun on the roof. At the same time, there are at least three million people living below the poverty line, who mostly live in poorly designed inefficient heating boxes, with poor ventilation and no insulation, which are expensive to heat and heat. ‘u cooled. On average, low-income people pay four times as much for their energy bills by income as people with higher incomes.

Already, people who can afford it are moving to safer land, while those without resources are trapped. People with resources are also taking advantage of hybrid and electric vehicles, again leaving low-income people with expensive, polluting and congested transportation.

Technology and market-driven government response will not ensure that low-income people are able to enjoy the multiple benefits of transitioning to a clean economy. We need a plan that focuses on practical policies that will improve the lives of disadvantaged people and transform our regions and our economy to reduce emissions in a fast and fair way.

Australia, for example, could alleviate the suffering of millions of people living in substandard housing, create jobs and reduce emissions. our carefully co-designed plan for large-scale and solar energy efficiency on the roof is fully costed, showing that for a modest $ 5,000 investment in residential property, we would create thousands of jobs and grow the economy by billions on a scale, providing improvements for almost 2 million low-income homes, making them easier and cheaper to heat and cool with great health benefits.

Where are the policies to mandate energy efficiency standards on all rental properties? Where are the policies to mandate that new buildings to be built for the future, higher than seven-star efficiency estimates, provide electric and solar chargers on the roof? Where is the plan to electrify homes and help low-income homes make the difference? Where are the policies to put First Nations communities at the center of planning and implementing zero-carbon solutions and caring for the country? Or plans to support local communities to lead their future from the fossil fuel industries to the abundance of clean new jobs, if the policy and investment signals are right?

Without a focus on how we can help lower-income people, workers and communities move to a clean energy future, Australia cannot meet the zero-emission targets at the required rate.

As political leaders gather in Glasgow, it is urgent that we all continue to speak out to demand the necessary action from political leaders for our people and our planet.

Acoss is proud to be part of this national and global movement. While more than 100 community groups searched in Australia Community Climate Declaration last month, we need swift climate action right now and in this decade. And we need policies that protect people with less, more.

2050 is too late.