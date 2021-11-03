How Canadians can influence Trudeau’s COP26 climate promises

TORONTO – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spent the last two days at the UN climate talks COP26 in Glasgow, UK, promoting the Canadian government’s vision for climate action.

Many of Trudeau’s statements at the summit reflected the promises he made during the federal election campaign earlier this year. One such platform he sought for Tuesday was the implementation of a global carbon price.

“Tackling the climate crisis will take us all,” he said in a news release. “Together, the global community needs to accelerate new and bold approaches to tackling climate change and building cleaner economies.”

Trudeau promised further action to tackle climate change through various programs, as well as increase aid to developing countries to help them move towards cleaner economies.

Here is what the prime minister promised the world at COP26 and how it would affect Canadian taxpayers.

PRICE ON POLLUTION

Currently, more than 20 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions are covered by a carbon price, according to the PMO. Trudeau called on world leaders to come together and triple that figure to 60 percent by 2030.

“What makes a strong carbon price, when properly designed, is that it actually directs those price signals to the private sector, transforms the economy and supports citizens in encouraging them to make better choices,” he said. Tuesday.

Canada’s current carbon price is $ 40 per tonne and is expected to rise to $ 170 per tonne by 2030.

At the current price, the cost of gasoline, for example, has increased by about 8.8 cents per liter.

Provinces and territories that have adopted the federal pricing system are reimbursed. In countries that have not met federal requirements, namely Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, discounts are issued to citizens to help offset rising prices.

Starting in July 2022, those discounts, called incentive payments for climate action, will be issued quarterly, Trudeau announced. This was a promise made earlier during the election campaign.

COVER FOR SHOWS

Trudeau on Monday promised a limit on Canadian oil and gas emissions, an article on the Liberal Party platform during the election campaign. He pledged to reduce emissions by 40 to 45 percent, compared to 2005 levels, by 2030.

The announcement was met with criticism from some.

“This is not good enough as a target,” Green Party MP Elizabeth May told Evan Solomon on CTV Power Play on Monday, saying the focus should be on reducing oil and gas production, not on emissions.

Trudeau also stated a target for zero net emissions in the oil and gas sector by 2050. No further details were given on how Canada would achieve its target.

CLEAN ELECTRICAL

On Monday, Trudeau announced a commitment to achieving zero net emissions within Canada’s electricity grid by 2035, which was also an article on his party platform during the election campaign.

He also announced up to $ 1 billion in aid to help developing countries switch from coal-based electricity to clean energy.

METANE EMISSIONS

On Tuesday, Canada formally joined the Global Methane Oath, which aims to reduce methane emissions by at least 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030. Trudeau also reiterated another campaign promise to reduce emissions. methane in the oil and gas sector by 75 percent below the levels of 2012 to 2030.

MORE NATURE-BASED SOLUTIONS

Trudeau was once again committed to protecting 25 percent of the country’s land and oceans by 2025, reaffirming a promise he had previously made to Canadians. He also said the government would move forward with another promise made earlier this year by planting two billion trees.

In addition, Trudeau promoted the rights, knowledge, and leadership of indigenous peoples in conservation, including support for indigenous-led governance initiatives.

He also announced on Tuesday an additional $ 9 million in support for the Global Alliance of Ocean Risk and Resistance to support work to help developing island countries and coastal countries meet the challenges of climate change.

Furthermore, he pledged another $ 6 million to the Global Coral Reef Fund to support coral reef conservation efforts.

Trudeau approved the Global Forest Finance Oath, which at COP26 announced its intention to provide $ 12 billion in forest-related climate financing from 2021 to 2025 to help forested developing countries cope with climate change.

MORE INTERNATIONAL HELP

Trudeau announced on Tuesday investments of up to $ 57.5 million to help some of the world’s poorest countries adapt to climate change.

Canada will also provide $ 55 million over three years to the International Agricultural Research Consulting Group (CGIAR), a global research partnership involving international organizations committed to food safety. The money will be used to meet challenges to food, land and water systems threatened by climate change, according to the PMO, while also promoting gender equality, job creation and providing environmental benefits worldwide.

With files from The Canadian Press