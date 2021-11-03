VIDEO: Governor Ige announces new requirements for international visitors, eases some restrictions on foreign and domestic activities

UPDATED: 2:04 p.m.

Gov. David Ige announced today that international tourists will be welcomed in Hawaii under new federal requirements starting Monday.

Separately, Ige announced that internal capacity for restaurants, bars and gyms will remain at 50% if the county has not implemented a vaccination requirement or negative COVID-19 test policy starting Nov. 12. On the same date, Ige discussed lifting restrictions such as camouflage and social distancing requirements for outdoor activities.

“As a reminder, indoor activities in restaurants, bars and social institutions should continue to require customers to sit with their party, maintain a six-foot distance between groups, not get mixed up and wear masks at all times. , except when actively eating or drinking. ” said Ige during the press conference. “Effective November 12… outdoor activity in restaurants, bars and social institutions will no longer be subject to these restrictions.”

Under the new federal requirements for international travel:

>> Non-US citizens traveling directly to Hawaii from international destinations must submit a vaccination report and a negative COVID-19 test (NAAT or antigen) within three days of boarding a flight to the United States.

>> American citizens flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination have one of two options, e.g. providing a vaccination test or providing a negative COVID-19 test result within one day of boarding the flight to the USA

>> There will be no additional state requirements for passengers flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination. Airlines will check passengers before their departure for the US

>> If foreign passengers do not meet both requirements and if U.S. citizens do not meet one of the two requirements, they will not be allowed to board the flight. Once in Hawaii, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct compliance checks.

>> Tests should not be done with trusted state travel partners under the new federal international requirements, but they should be done with a trusted travel partner for unvaccinated domestic travel.

>> International passengers entering the US from another state or territory will be treated as domestic travelers when entering the state of Hawaii. The Safe Travels Hawaii program remains in effect for local travelers.

Shortly after the press conference, the CEO and president of the Hawaii Tourism Authority John De Fries issued a statement.

“We are able to reopen the visitor industry only because of the measures taken by the people of Hawaii throughout this pandemic to keep each other safe and keep our community healthy,” De Fries said. “Thanks to your efforts, we can now continue to work to revitalize Hawaii’s economy to support our small local businesses and the families of kamaaina workers.”

Current requirements for safe travel in Hawaii for domestic travelers include:

>> Creating a Safe Travels Hawaii account on a digital device;

>> Introduction of travel details;

>> Filling in the health form;

>> Verification that all information is correct.

Currently, travelers can bypass the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine either by uploading a vaccination document or by uploading a negative NAAT test result.

The test must be performed by a trusted travel partner within three days of departure for the state of Hawaii.

Also starting Monday, Hawaii, in line with the federal government, will receive vaccines approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and vaccines listed for urgent use by the World Health Organization. A list of currently accepted vaccines has been posted on the CDC website.

“Thank you to the people of Hawaii for their patience and for taking precautions to keep our communities safe,” Ige said in a statement. “Our country continues to see one of the lowest incidence of COVID-19 and virus-related death rates. “As more and more people are vaccinated, we are moving to ease pandemic mitigation measures – including travel restrictions – in a way that guarantees the health and safety of our communities.”

Editor’s note: This story is evolving and will be updated as soon as more information is available.