French ambassador says text message leak between Scott Morrison and Emmanuel Macron ‘unprecedented low’

The French ambassador has described the flow of text messages between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and French President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of a major submarine announcement of “an unprecedented new level”.

The diplomatic outcome between France and Australia following the announcement of AUKUS and along with the news that the French deal was being canceled, has dominated the time of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Europe this week.

He and French President Emmanuel Macron have traded burdens, including accusing Mr Macron that Morrison lied about the fate of the deal, something the prime minister has vehemently denied.

Morrison was also asked why a text message from Macron to himself a few days before the AUKUS deal was announced had been leaked to the Sydney Daily Telegraph.

Speaking to the National Press Club, Australian Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault criticized the flow of text messages.

“This is an unprecedented new low in terms of how to proceed and also in terms of truth and faith,” he said.

“You do not behave like that in personal exchanges of leaders.

“Doing so also sends a very disturbing signal to all heads of state; beware, in Australia there will be leaks and what you say in confidence to your partners will be used and armed against you one day.”

Speaking in Dubai en route to Australia from the Glasgow climate conference, Morrison was asked if world leaders could believe the messages they shared with him would not end up in public.

While saying that he will not go further in this issue, he also replied that “claims have been made and those claims have been rejected”.

“What is needed now is for us to move forward, that is what is important to the Australian people,” Morrison said.

Mr Thebault described the direction until the announcement that the deal would be canceled as “ongoing betrayal”, saying it was “fiction” that his government should have been “able to read in the coffee grounds” and anticipate completion of the submarine. partnership.

He said Macron had lied and “the fraud was intentional”.

“The way he was treated was a stabbing in the back,” said Mr. Thebault.

The ambassador was asked if Mr. Morrison should apologize for the way the government handled the submarine announcement.

“Eating part of a simple pie can sometimes be difficult,” said Mr. Thebault.

“It’s up to everyone to make their decision.

“Basically, there is no shame for a leader to act in his best interest [their] place. “

Mr Thebault also raised the reason why the federal government did not consider, or explored, alternatives to abandon the French deal in favor of an agreement with the UK and US.

“It is so extraordinary in this context that since March 2020, this Australian government has never consulted with us, at any level, at any time, about a possible option with nuclear power or the merits of nuclear propulsion,” he said. .

“Has there been a rush to jump into what is widely accepted is total unknown, with so many spins, spectacular marketing, but no concrete answers?

“Perhaps, as mentioned by [a] Prominent and knowledgeable Australian specialist, then the elections were on the verge. “

The French deal would have seen 12 new submarines to replace Australia’s old Collins Class fleet. ( Peter Parks / AFP / Getty )

He also used the opportunity to point out the potentially 20-year gap that Australia is now facing from the moment our old Collins-class submarines are taken out of service and when new nuclear submarines arrive.

Mr Thebault returned to France following the announcement of AUKUS and returned with the task of helping to “redefine” Australia-France relations on an ongoing basis.

But it has become clear that it is the responsibility of the Australian Government to repair the damage caused.

“It’s up to the Australian government to tell us today what they mean when they say they are honest,” he said.

“It does not depend on us.

“Love is good, but the proof of love is much better. We can rebuild something essential, but we start from very far away, unfortunately.”