Metro Vancouver’s living wage is $ 20.52 an hour, report says minimum wage – BC

2:12

The minimum wage BC increases on Tuesday





The BC minimum wage is currently $ 15.20 an hour, more than $ 5 less than the living wage. The highest increases across BC were the cost of housing and telecommunications, the report said. In Vancouver Metro, the cost of housing rose 8.6 percent and telecommunications six percent. "The living wage would actually be $ 2 an hour higher if it were not for things like childcare subsidies, child benefit in Canada, the elimination of MSP. Various types of government policies have actually reduced the living wage. It can be much higher than it is," said Anastasia French of Living Wage for Families BC.















2:10

Restaurant BC offers $ 50,000 a year salary for dishwasher





Restaurant BC offers salary $ 50,000 per year for dishwasher October 22, 2021

"Having said that, what we would like is for the government to take the same initiative that it has done with the effort to reduce the cost of childcare and move to housing, because this is a big issue for all families in worldwide. BC whether you have children or not." The BC living wage for 2021 is about $ 1 more per hour more than in 2019. The group has not calculated the living wage for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group points out that the living wage in all the communities for which it is calculated is higher than the minimum wage of BC. French said the group wants to encourage more employers to pay staff a living wage. "We have actually found a 50 per cent increase in the number of living wage employers joining the program this year because they realized that during the pandemic, the most important thing for their success is to make sure their staff is taken care of for her.," she said. "Also some employers are struggling to get hired at the moment and they are discovering that paying a living wage is one of the solutions through it."

