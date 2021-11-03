Dozens killed and wounded after explosions and gunfire hit Kabul hospital

KABUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) – At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 injured when gunmen attacked Afghanistan’s largest military hospital after two powerful explosions in the country in central Kabul, officials said.

The blasts hit the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital entrance and were followed by an attack by an Islamic State militant group, all of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

He said Taliban special forces fired by helicopter had prevented the attackers from entering the hospital themselves, with everyone killed at the entrance or in the yard. Earlier another spokesman said one of the attackers was apprehended.

The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban ended their victory over the Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim that they have restored security in Afghanistan after decades of war.

There was no immediate taking of responsibility, but the operation was typical of complex attacks set up by the Islamic State. It follows a series of bombings by the group which has emerged as the biggest threat to Taliban control in Afghanistan.

A Taliban security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 25 people had been killed and more than 50 injured in the attack, but there was no officially confirmed number of casualties.

Among the dead were Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, the head of Kabul’s military corps and one of the first senior Taliban commanders to enter the abandoned presidential palace when the city fell, Taliban officials said.

Photographs distributed by residents showed a plume of smoke over the blast area near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of ​​the city.

Witnesses said at least two helicopters flew over the area as the attack continued, one of the first times Taliban forces have used planes captured by the Western-backed government in a military operation.

Smoke blows near Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan National Military Hospital after an explosion in central Kabul, Afghanistan, November 2, 2021. PHOTO TAKEN BY REUTERS / BROCHURE THROUGH REUTERS THIS IMAGE IS SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESELLING. NO ARCHIVE Read more

A health worker at the hospital, who managed to escape, said he heard a large explosion followed by gunshots and a second, larger explosion about 10 minutes later.

Islamic State, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban invaded Kabul in August, staged a complex attack on a hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people.

PUNISHMENT

The group’s attacks have raised growing concerns outside Afghanistan about the potential for the country to become a haven for militant groups such as when an al Qaeda group attacked the United States in 2001.

“It’s just about the biggest concern at the moment for everyone, in the region and in the West,” said a senior Western diplomat.

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), along with countries including Pakistan, condemned the attack.

“Attacks targeting medical personnel and civilians seeking treatment are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. Those responsible must be held accountable,” UNAMA said in a Twitter post.

The unrest has been exacerbated by a spiraling economic crisis that has threatened millions with poverty as winter approaches and has left thousands of ex-combatants jobless.

The immediate withdrawal of international support following the Taliban victory has brought Afghanistan’s fragile economy to the brink of collapse, just as a severe drought has threatened millions of people with starvation.

Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, Islamabad editorial office; Written by James Mackenzie; Edited by Andrew Heavens and Nick Macfie

