International
Dozens killed and wounded after explosions and gunfire hit Kabul hospital
KABUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) – At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 injured when gunmen attacked Afghanistan’s largest military hospital after two powerful explosions in the country in central Kabul, officials said.
The blasts hit the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital entrance and were followed by an attack by an Islamic State militant group, all of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
He said Taliban special forces fired by helicopter had prevented the attackers from entering the hospital themselves, with everyone killed at the entrance or in the yard. Earlier another spokesman said one of the attackers was apprehended.
The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban ended their victory over the Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim that they have restored security in Afghanistan after decades of war.
There was no immediate taking of responsibility, but the operation was typical of complex attacks set up by the Islamic State. It follows a series of bombings by the group which has emerged as the biggest threat to Taliban control in Afghanistan.
A Taliban security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 25 people had been killed and more than 50 injured in the attack, but there was no officially confirmed number of casualties.
Among the dead were Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, the head of Kabul’s military corps and one of the first senior Taliban commanders to enter the abandoned presidential palace when the city fell, Taliban officials said.
Photographs distributed by residents showed a plume of smoke over the blast area near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the city.
Witnesses said at least two helicopters flew over the area as the attack continued, one of the first times Taliban forces have used planes captured by the Western-backed government in a military operation.
A health worker at the hospital, who managed to escape, said he heard a large explosion followed by gunshots and a second, larger explosion about 10 minutes later.
Islamic State, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban invaded Kabul in August, staged a complex attack on a hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people.
PUNISHMENT
The group’s attacks have raised growing concerns outside Afghanistan about the potential for the country to become a haven for militant groups such as when an al Qaeda group attacked the United States in 2001.
“It’s just about the biggest concern at the moment for everyone, in the region and in the West,” said a senior Western diplomat.
The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), along with countries including Pakistan, condemned the attack.
“Attacks targeting medical personnel and civilians seeking treatment are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. Those responsible must be held accountable,” UNAMA said in a Twitter post.
The unrest has been exacerbated by a spiraling economic crisis that has threatened millions with poverty as winter approaches and has left thousands of ex-combatants jobless.
The immediate withdrawal of international support following the Taliban victory has brought Afghanistan’s fragile economy to the brink of collapse, just as a severe drought has threatened millions of people with starvation.
Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, Islamabad editorial office; Written by James Mackenzie; Edited by Andrew Heavens and Nick Macfie
Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/blast-gunfire-heard-afghan-capital-kabul-witness-2021-11-02/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]