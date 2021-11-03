Covid: India opens for international travel what happens next?





After nearly 18 months of closure, India finally opened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists on October 15th.

The Interior Ministry announced that tourist visas would be issued to those arriving initially on charter flights, while travelers on commercial flights would be granted visas from November. “Foreign tourists entering India on flights other than chartered aircraft will be able to do so only from November 15, with new tourist visas,” said a statement from the Interior Ministry. Until then, only dedicated cargo flights and commercial flights agreed on bilateral air bubble packages would work. Government data show that international travelers brought in $ 30 billion ($ 25.87 billion) in foreign currency in 2019. After the pandemic and the resulting stalemate, revenues fell by over 76%, dropping to about $ 7 billion in 2020. The travel industry is looking forward to reopening “The hotel chain has been able to survive, but it has been much more difficult for smaller companies. But now local tourists are coming back and things are starting to look up, ”said Mark, who runs an Airbnb at the Goa travel center. “Although Covid is not over, we are eager to have tourists following all safety protocols,” he told DW. “We do not expect to go to pre-pandemic levels soon.” The travel and tourism industry in India was deeply affected by the pandemic. With the opening of timely travel for the festive season, people working in this sector are optimistic about increasing the pace of business. “Unlike other markets, which have been booming since the blockade was lifted, traders here [at Paharganj market in Delhi] they have no business at all, as 80 percent of the business in the market depended on foreign tourists “, said Subhash Vij, president of the Paharganj traders’ body for the Indian newspaper Hindustan Times. The market is usually frequented by backpacks and budget travelers. Less than 3 million foreign tourists visited India in 2020, a drop of almost 75 per cent compared to a year ago. The government plans to issue 500,000 free visas to boost tourism, which is expected to stimulate short-term travelers to visit India. “The real impact and damage caused by the pandemic can never be measured in numbers. It has ruined the travel fraternity, but now we expect brighter times. “I would say that a real comparison for estimating losses can only be made after the sector is fully revived, which I believe will take at least two years,” Jyoti Mayal, President of the Association of Travel Agents, told DW. of India. Fear of another wave of infections After the second devastating wave of coronavirus infections, vaccination rates in India have increased and the number of cases remains low. India recently surpassed the significant point of 1 billion doses of administered vaccines. More than 30% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. “The travel fraternity has been hit hardest by the pandemic. With the reopening of travel, the travel trade is also preparing to resume and create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities. “All countries should ideally have coordinated policies, ease of travel and information should be made available to travelers,” said Jyoti Mayal. However, the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) has warned of a possible increase in infections if safety and hygiene protocols are not followed. “A sudden increase in population density due to incoming tourists or mass gathering for social, political or religious reasons could exacerbate the third wave scenario,” the ICMR said. The body has suggested surveillance in endangered areas. In addition, the ICMR requires strict testing procedures to be followed to avoid an increase in cases.

