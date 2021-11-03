East of Oakland Tiny Homes Village Garners International – CBS San Francisco

International
East of Oakland Tiny Homes Village Garners International
OAKLAND (KPIX) An innovative East Oakland housing solution is gaining international attention as the first small country village in the country to open this year.
Colorful murals greet visitors Village for empowering small houses. A warm welcome home to Ashley Jaggers and her dog.
It makes you somewhat excited to see him when he walks inside. It’s like this place is very delightful, Jaggers said.
Every house is a little shorter than an RV. Jaggers was among the first to move months ago. She was homeless in Oakland for more than two years.
I lived under the underpass, in a makeshift tent, in a car, she explained.
East Oakland Village houses homeless people aged 18 to 25 years. The once vacant land is now a community surrounded by 25 small houses, a shared kitchen, community area and showers.
Each unit comes with a Murphy bed that folds down to a desk, a laptop, WiFi and electricity.
Village manager Angel Griffin says residents have more than one roof over their heads. Residents living there have a fresh start.
“It just gives them a sense of independence and guidance to say, ‘OK, I can do this myself.'”
Residents must attend Artwork of the soul of young people program. The Berkeley-based nonprofit provides job training, health insurance, wrapping services and art classes to promote healing.
Residents pay one-third of their rental income and can stay in small homes for two years while standing up.
Youth Spirit Artworks founder Sally Hindman says the nonprofit trainees created the vision for the village a few years ago and steered the process from planning to prototype.
They were the decision makers. They were excellent leaders in everything, Hindman shone.
Youth leaders received help from 3,000 volunteers from dozens of interfaith congregations, schools, and businesses. They built and painted murals.
The $ 1.3 million project is funded by city grants, a GoFundMe campaign, and material donations.
It’s an amazing model of what a community can do when it decides it will tackle a problem, Hindman said.
And the world is watching.
We had phone calls from Germany and emails from Romania, she said.
Here in the Gulf Area, talks are underway with several cities to build the next 75 small homes in the Eastern Gulf.
For Jaggers, she finally enjoys a safe and quiet environment to study online at Laney College.
She plans to be a social worker so she can open doors for others who also need a home and a hope for their future.
