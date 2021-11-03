More Canadian airports to accept international passengers

TORONTO – Transport Canada says it is further easing travel restrictions in the country and will allow more airports to accept international passenger flights at the end of the month.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Transport Canada said the government’s “strict travel requirements for vaccines” that will be fully phased in by November 30 and the issuance of a pan-Canadian vaccination test passport have created “safe travel opportunities for Canadians” vaccinated “.

The department noted that the next step in easing travel restrictions is to expand the number of Canadian airports that can accept international passengers.

From November 30, international passenger flights will be allowed to land at these Canadian airports:

St. Johns International

John C. Munro Hamilton International

Waterloo International Region

Regina International

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International

Kelowna International

Abbotsford International

Victoria International

“These airports, in collaboration with the Canadian Public Health Agency, the Canadian Border Services Agency and Transport Canada, are working to implement the measures necessary to begin the safe reception of international passengers from November 30,” Transport Canada said. in a statement.

These airports are in addition to the 10 Canadian airports that currently accept international flights to Halifax, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said during a news conference on Tuesday announcing the news that Canada’s increased vaccination levels have allowed Ottawa to “safely reopen” these airports.

“The global pandemic has significantly affected our daily lives. It has limited our ability to travel for business and prevented us from traveling to visit our family and friends. But we know that vaccination is one of the most effective ways to do it. “preventing the further spread of COVID-19. Vaccinations are helping to keep us safe as we return carefully to do the things we want,” Alghabra said.

Speaking at Waterloo International Airport in Breslau, Ont., Alghabra said these airports were selected after taking into account passenger demand, geography and the readiness of each airport to resume taking international flights under current public health conditions.

“The opening of these airports for international travel is another step forward in rebuilding and reopening our travel system,” he said. “This move will help travelers be able to access more regional airports for their international travel this winter, while continuing to support our government ‘s prudent approach to reopening our borders.”

Alghabra added that further increases in Canada’s vaccination levels would be “crucial” in preventing a return to previous travel restrictions.

“We never want to go back to those days,” he said.

The airlines are applauding the decision, calling it long overdue and a crucial step in reconnecting communities, as well as re-employing workers in an industry crippled by COVID-19.

“It’s very difficult to publish a schedule month after month,” Andy Gibbons, deputy head of government relations for WestJet, told CTV News.

“Airlines need security, and today’s security will certainly help.”

The move comes as Canada registers nearly 1,900 new infections and 53 deaths, according to CTVNews.ca daily COVID-19 tracker.

With the holidays fast approaching, experts are advising travelers to book early because there are fewer flights, check travel insurance, check if a COVID-19 test is required at their destination, and book a PCR test within 72 hours from return to Canada. .

The federal government initially reduced the number of airports allowed to accept international passenger flights in February as part of a move to discourage non-essential travel, slow the spread of COVID-19 variants and centralize quarantine hotel locations.

Transport Canada noted that additional airports will be considered “as conditions dictate, based on demand, operational capacity, epidemiological situation in Canada and recommendations from the Canadian Public Health Agency”.

The Department warned that border restrictions and public health measures remain subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation in Canada.

“The Government of Canada continues to work closely with airports and aviation operators to ensure that appropriate procedures are in place to protect passengers and workers,” Transport Canada said in a statement.

Canadian travelers need vaccine documentation for almost every mode of transportation. As of October 30, employees and passengers in the federally regulated air, rail, and shipping sectors must be fully vaccinated. There is a short non-payment period in which proof of a COVID-19 negative test will be acceptable for boarding, although by 30 November this option will no longer be available.

The federal government announced on October 21 that it was removing global advice urging Canadians to avoid non-essential travel abroad, but is continuing to advise against cruise ship travel.

The government is now calling on Canadians be fully vaccinated before a trip, pay attention to COVID-19 activity at their destination, follow local public health measures and wear a face mask while traveling.

Canada opened its borders last month to non-essential international travelers who have received both doses of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine. Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States were allowed to cross the border into Canada in August.

The U.S. government recently announced that its land borders will reopen to non-essential Canadian travelers on November 8th.

With files from Sonja Puzic, Rachel Aiello and Michael Lee of CTVNews.ca