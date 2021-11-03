International
Nathan Chen 24 wins 2021 Skate Canada International
After a disappointing finish in third place at Skate America, Chen returns and takes the gold medal in a dominating victory in Vancouver.
James Richardson
Staff Reporter
Courtesy of figure skating in the US
Chen won first place last weekend at the 2021 Skate Canada International at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center in Vancouver. The three-time world champion won a total of 307.18 points on the way to a big winning margin of 47.63 points. 2015 U.S. National Champion Jason Brown returned home with the silver medal with a score of 259.55, while Russia’s Evgeny Semenenko finished the podium with 256.01 points.
“I definitely had better performances here than at Skate America,” Chen told a news conference after his free skates. So I think this is a step forward, and as always with races, I want to push myself a little bit forward, a little bit forward, even if it means removing an element to be a little cleaner.
Just a week away from a startling finish in third place at Skate America, Chen chose a safer jumping plan in both his short program and his free skating. In his short program, he swapped his four-toed combination with a triple toe, and his free skate contained four four-legged jumps compared to the six he attempted last week. The Solt Lake City resident explained that the decision was also influenced by a small thing he is dealing with.
In the short program, Chen scored a score of 106.72 points in an almost clean performance. He landed his first jump in the quad he lost in Las Vegas and reached a 12.72 point lead going to free skating.
Yes! Nathan Chen is back, said 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski on the NBC Sports television broadcast of the event while Chen was ice skating. The quadruple king is back in his true perfect form. It was an excellent short program.
Saturday’s free skate showed more of the same dominance, as he recorded a score of 200.46 points to run away with the gold medal.
Perhaps more important than the result, however, was Chens the quick and pleasant silence of any doubt about his abilities as the 2022 Winter Games approach.
This is a very strong message for anyone who doubted Nathan Chen after his performance at Skate America, said three-time American champion Johnny Weir on NBC Sports waves behind free skates. The whole world was worried about him around him, but he was not worried about himself and that happened.
Chens Skate Canada victory did not come without hiccups. Chens coach Rafael Arutunian was stripped of his accreditation following a breach of COVID-19 violations, as originally reported by NBC Sports.
Arutunian allegedly left the bubble environment unintentionally due to the lack of direction signals within the scene. However, the Arutunian was allowed to watch Chens skate free from the stands inside the arena, a bubble-free part of the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center.
In this case, what came down was appropriate, Chen said of the situation. Having said that, I’m glad he was still able to be in the arena and that he was able to call me quickly before I stepped on the ice.
Each skater is assigned to no more than two Grand Prix events. Chen now has to wait for the remaining four events to happen to determine his fate in the Grand Prix final. His gold medal at Skate Canada along with his bronze at Skate America, however, should ensure his inclusion in the sixth field in Osaka, Japan in December.
The next Grand Prix event is the Gran Premio dItalia 2021, which will be held at the Turin Palavela in Turin from November 5-7.
Sources
2/ https://yaledailynews.com/blog/2021/11/02/nathan-chen-24-wins-2021-skate-canada-international/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]