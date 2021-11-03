Nathan Chen 24 wins 2021 Skate Canada International

After a disappointing finish in third place at Skate America, Chen returns and takes the gold medal in a dominating victory in Vancouver.

Courtesy of figure skating in the US

Chen won first place last weekend at the 2021 Skate Canada International at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center in Vancouver. The three-time world champion won a total of 307.18 points on the way to a big winning margin of 47.63 points. 2015 U.S. National Champion Jason Brown returned home with the silver medal with a score of 259.55, while Russia’s Evgeny Semenenko finished the podium with 256.01 points.

“I definitely had better performances here than at Skate America,” Chen told a news conference after his free skates. So I think this is a step forward, and as always with races, I want to push myself a little bit forward, a little bit forward, even if it means removing an element to be a little cleaner.

Just a week away from a startling finish in third place at Skate America, Chen chose a safer jumping plan in both his short program and his free skating. In his short program, he swapped his four-toed combination with a triple toe, and his free skate contained four four-legged jumps compared to the six he attempted last week. The Solt Lake City resident explained that the decision was also influenced by a small thing he is dealing with.

In the short program, Chen scored a score of 106.72 points in an almost clean performance. He landed his first jump in the quad he lost in Las Vegas and reached a 12.72 point lead going to free skating.

Yes! Nathan Chen is back, said 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski on the NBC Sports television broadcast of the event while Chen was ice skating. The quadruple king is back in his true perfect form. It was an excellent short program.

Saturday’s free skate showed more of the same dominance, as he recorded a score of 200.46 points to run away with the gold medal.

Perhaps more important than the result, however, was Chens the quick and pleasant silence of any doubt about his abilities as the 2022 Winter Games approach.

This is a very strong message for anyone who doubted Nathan Chen after his performance at Skate America, said three-time American champion Johnny Weir on NBC Sports waves behind free skates. The whole world was worried about him around him, but he was not worried about himself and that happened.

Chens Skate Canada victory did not come without hiccups. Chens coach Rafael Arutunian was stripped of his accreditation following a breach of COVID-19 violations, as originally reported by NBC Sports.

Arutunian allegedly left the bubble environment unintentionally due to the lack of direction signals within the scene. However, the Arutunian was allowed to watch Chens skate free from the stands inside the arena, a bubble-free part of the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center.

In this case, what came down was appropriate, Chen said of the situation. Having said that, I’m glad he was still able to be in the arena and that he was able to call me quickly before I stepped on the ice.

Each skater is assigned to no more than two Grand Prix events. Chen now has to wait for the remaining four events to happen to determine his fate in the Grand Prix final. His gold medal at Skate Canada along with his bronze at Skate America, however, should ensure his inclusion in the sixth field in Osaka, Japan in December.

The next Grand Prix event is the Gran Premio dItalia 2021, which will be held at the Turin Palavela in Turin from November 5-7.