Greece gave the world many things some words in the English lexicon are of Greek origin, and who could forget the turnover.

The Mediterranean country also gave Pitt to women basketball players two players in red shirts, second striker Cynthia Ezeja () and top guards Ismini Prapa (). Both players come from Athens, the Greek capital, and have worn it HELLAS jersey for their U18 national team.

Ezeja and Prapa both played for the basketball team at Panathinaikos AC Athens, a Greek athletic club with numerous sports in fact, one of the reasons why Ezeja came to Pitt was because Prapa was already there.

Getting to know someone you played with makes your experience easier, Ezeja said. And she helped me the first year with all the shows, language and coaches, she really helped me.

Back there was another road to Pittsburgh, after former coach Suzie McConnell-Serio recruited him.

I have not been recruited by the coaches who are here now, said Back. I liked that staff, but also the academics and everything I saw here. I especially enjoyed playing at ACC, definitely.

Back did not play last season due to a knee injury, but Ezeja recorded significant minutes as a backup striker behind small center Rita Igbokwe. In 17 games, including four starts, she averaged 2.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for competition. During her transition from Greek to American basketball, Ezeja realized that the American style of basketball is less methodical and more physical than in Greece.

It is definitely a different experience the way they play basketball in Europe and here [in the States], said Ezeja. This is a faster, more physical game here. There were more systems and shows in Greece.

And while Pitt has recruited Ezeja and Prapa from Greece, the school has also recruited players from many other countries in the past, including Canada, the Netherlands and Brazil. Associate head coach Terri Mitchell explained that specific locations are not as important in the large recruitment scheme.

At the end of the day, they were just trying to find the best possible fit for the program, Mitchell said. The bonus of being from another country is the international game they are used to. They start young and come with experience.

Although Mitchell claims that the recruitment is about what players can bring to Pitt, the fact that two players from Greece are playing at a high college level is special, because it has a relatively small number of players Greeks throughout American professional basketball.

The WNBA has only occasionally there were three Greek basketball players playing in the league, with the latest player Zoi Dimitraku signing with Washington Mystics in 2016. The other two players were Evanthia Maltsi, and Jaqueline Twins, who is currently an assistant coach for the New York Liberty.

Some of the most famous basketball players from Greece are Giannis Antetokounmpo and his two brothers, Costas and Thanasis. Giannis Antetokounmpo, a twice MVP and once NBA champion, has been regularly advertised as one of the best players the NBA has to offer and the most prominent name in a relatively small group former and current Greeks in the league.

Back spoke how the history of the Antetokounmpo family inspires her as a Greek basketball player.

We know so much about them, how they grew up, said Back. They worked hard and we really look after them.

Ezeja recalled the connections between her family and the Antetokounmpo family.

“With Giannis, I remember when I was younger, our families got to know each other somewhat,” said Ezeja.

Giannis Antetokounmpos’s journey began in Greece and the Bucks designed it to help them make a push in the NBA playoffs 2014. The Ezeja and Back basketball trip also started in Greece, and they are currently in Pittsburgh trying to help Pitt make a push towards the play-offs under run by coach Lance White.

The Panthers fought under the White regime, going 21-60 and 6-43 in ACC. Both the blue bar panel and the designed trainers Pitt will finish 14th this season at the ACC with 15 teams, just above Virginia in both polls.

Mitchell knows that every player will have to bring his Game A this season. She explained what Back and Ezeja can bring to this Panthers squad.

Ismini is smart, she understands the game and it ‘s like having an extra coach on the floor, Mitchell said. And with Cynthia, she is a physical mail presence and is not afraid of contact. One of the best staff recoveries has been around.

The back is still feeding the knee injury that kept him off the field last season, but the senior claims he can give him some help.

I’m still hurt, so I don’t know what I’m going to do yet [physically], tha Prapa. But I still bring my knowledge I have from being here for four years and know what the coach wants, so I will try to be a voice.

As for Ezeja, she too has had an off-season injury. But she believes it can still affect the floor.

I can withdraw, she said. I’m not happy with my stats, so I’m working on trying to score more, but I can definitely get jumps.

Mitchell claimed that Ezeja was one of the best strikers in the country, and while she decided 22 in the ACC in jumps for the game last season, her 2.8 offensive tables per game were number 6 in the conference.

The coaching staff has remained impressed with how the two Greeks have adapted to Pitt so far. With international recruitment becoming more and more popular in college basketballMitchell said the Panthers will consider Greece as a place to discover players in the future, if the opportunity arises.

Recruitment is about connection, Mitchell said. And if we see something we like, from someone we trust, we would not hesitate to follow those recruits.