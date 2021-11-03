Big changes coming to social constraints, international travel to Hawaii: Kauai Now: News and information from Kauai





Pixabay Hawaii is pulling more restrictions on COVID at social gatherings and international travel during the first half of November. Governor David Ige on Tuesday, November 2 announced that he has signed an executive order lifting some social restrictions on outdoor areas in bars, restaurants and social institutions. While inside, customers should stay seated with their parties and maintain a six-foot social distance from other groups, wearing masks, except when eating or drinking, and avoiding any mixing. None of these restrictions will apply to outdoor environments at the same locations starting November 12th. Indoor settings must remain functional at 50% capacity, unless the particular circuit implements a policy requiring vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry. In these circumstances, the institutions in question can operate at approximately 100% of capacity as permitted by internal social distancing requirements. Four days before these changes take effect, on Monday, November 8, Hawaii will once again welcome international travelers under the new federal requirements, which will create some breaks from the protocols set out in the State Safe Travel Program. . The new instructions are as follows: Direct international travel to Hawaii JOSHBA citizens traveling directly to Hawaii from an international destination must submit both a vaccination record and a negative COVID-19 test (NAAT or antigen) test within three days of boarding a flight to the United States. American citizens flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination have two options: Give evidence of vaccination

Provides negative COVID-19 test result within one day of boarding flight to USA There will be no additional requirements in Hawaii for passengers flying directly to the state from an international destination. Airlines will check passengers before their departure to the US. If foreign passengers do not meet both requirements and if U.S. citizens do not meet one of the two requirements, they will not be allowed to board the flight. Once in Hawaii, the CDC will conduct compliance checks. Note: Tests should not be done with Trusted Travel Partners according to new federal international requirements, but they should be done with a Trusted Travel Partner for unvaccinated domestic travel. Indirect international travel to Hawaii International passengers entering the US from another state or territory will be treated as domestic travelers when entering Hawaii. The Safe Travel program remains in place for local travelers. Current requirements for domestic travelers include: Creating a Safe Travels Hawaii account on a digital device

Enter travel details

Filling out a health form

Proving that all information is correct Currently, travelers can bypass the mandatory 10-day state quarantine in one of two ways: Upload a vaccination document

Upload a negative NAAT test result (Test must be performed by a trusted travel partner (TTP) within three days of departure for Hawaii) Also, starting Nov. 8, the state, in line with the federal government, will accept vaccines approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and vaccines listed for urgent use by the World Health Organization. A list of currently accepted vaccines has been posted on the CDC website. Max Dible



