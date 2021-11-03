Air India announces non-stop flights between Delhi, Sydney from November 15th. Open the reservation from tomorrow





International flights Latest news today: Air passengers waiting to fly to Australia, here comes the great news for you. Air India has announced non-stop flights between Delhi and Sydney from November 15th. Announcing the full schedule of flights, Air India said it would operate services three times a week in the Delhi-Sidney-Delhi sector under the Vande Bharat mission.Read also – Travelers Keep in mind! THIS place is likely to relax in quarantine for business travelers Full flight schedule here: Read also – Israel finally reopens for vaccinated tourists | Add these places to your travel list Flight no Start NS. time Arrival Arr. time AI 302 Delhi (DEL) 13:15 Sydney (SYD) 07:10 (+1) AI 301 Sydney (SYD) 10:15 Delhi (DEL) 17:25 In a statement, Air India said ticket bookings will start from 1200pm on Wednesday through booking offices, the Air India website, authorized travel agents and booking offices. Read also – Australia to reopen border to fully vaccinated pilots in November The decision by Air India to start direct flights on the said itinerary came after the Australian carrier Qantas announced that it has a plan to launch a new route from Sydney to Delhi on December 6, 2021 with three return flights a week with its A330 aircraft. . Australia facilitates travel guides As the country approaches 80 per cent vaccination, Australia decided to lift international travel restrictions in relation to COVID-19 and plans to safely reopen the international border starting in November. Australia recognizes COVAXIN Earlier in the day, Australia’s regulator of medicines and medical devices officially recognized India’s Covax, a coronavirus vaccine after the country’s border reopened for the first time in nearly 20 months. Bharat Biotech-based Covaxin based in Hyderabad and Covishield of Oxford University and AstraZeneca are the two most widely used vaccines in India. Australia has already recognized Covishield. “Today, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) determined that Covaxin vaccines (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) would be ‘recognized’ for the purpose of establishing a traveler vaccination status, Australian medicines. and regulator of medical equipment TGA said. This recognition is for travelers 12 years of age and older who have been vaccinated with Covax and those 18 to 60 years of age who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV.

