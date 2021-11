South Africa to receive $ 8.5 billion to switch from coal to renewable sources

For years in global climate talks, developing countries have said they need more financial help from rich countries to speed up their move away from fossil fuels. Now the world is ready to take a big test of how this can work in practice. At the Climate Summit in Glasgow on Tuesday, South Africa announced that it had secured $ 8.5 billion in funding over the next five years from Britain, France, Germany, the United States and the European Union to help install more clean energy, accelerate the country’s transition from coal energy, and to mitigate the shock to workers that may be affected by the shift. That’s a big deal, said Jesse Burton, an energy policy researcher and senior fellow at the University of Cape Town and E3G, a research group focusing on climate change. It’s a big test of whether rich nations can help developing countries start a fair transition away from coal. South Africa, the world’s 15th largest emitter, relies heavily on coal, which supplies 87 percent of the nations’ electricity. While the country has promised to reduce overall carbon dioxide emissions from now until 2030, as part of global efforts to tackle climate change, it faces major obstacles to doing so.

South African state-owned company Eskom is sinking in more than $ 27 billion in debt, partly due to investments in coal plants, and society has had difficulty supplying reliable energy, often using continuous outages to meet demand. For South Africa to meet its most ambitious climate targets by 2030, analysts say, the country will likely need to accelerate the retirement of existing coal-fired power plants while building large quantities of lines. of renewable energy production and transmission to meet growing demand. Making the task even tougher, the country’s fragile economy remains dependent on coal-fired jobs, with more than 120,000 people working in power plants and mines. Past discussions about when and how to get rid of coal have been politically controversial. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that $ 8.5 billion in loans and grants pledged by rich countries could help the country smooth that transition by accelerating investment in renewable energy by ensuring that Eskom can access resources for reuse old coal stations planned for retirement. The next 15 years. The country will also consider initiatives to create new jobs for former coal miners. It is evidence that we can take ambitious climate action by increasing our energy security, creating jobs and exploiting new investment opportunities, with the support of developed economies, Ramaphosa said.

However, many questions remain about how the partnership will work in practice. Details are still awaiting how much new clean energy will be built and how much coal will be phased out. There are also questions, analysts say, whether donor countries will implement their commitments, whether there will be transparency in how funds are used, and whether they will benefit local communities.

