Wheelchair access problems at COP26 as Israeli minister unable to join event

Wheelchair access problems in COP26

Organizers of COP26 have been criticized after an Israeli politician was unable to attend the summit on Monday due to a lack of wheelchair access in Glasgow.

Karine Elharrar, Israel’s minister of energy and water resources, said she was “saddened” that access was not provided at the event and had to return to her hotel 50 miles away in Edinburgh.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson later apologized to Ms. Elharrar, who was suffering from muscular dystrophy, and COP organizers wrote on Twitter: “This was a real mistake and we have apologized for it. We are pleased to see her present at Cop26 today. ”

Elharrar told the BBC on Tuesday that she had entered the climate summit “very easily” and it was “a completely different experience”.

So what is it like to try to pass COP26 in a wheelchair?

Reuters Karine Elharrar said she could not enter the conference grounds on Monday

Accessibility is an issue with which Newsround’s Martin Dougan has also had problems covering events COP26 in Glasgow this week.

Martin has cerebral palsy and also uses a wheelchair. He has spent a lot of time in the “Green Zone” – a COP26 area where the public can enter to see what is happening during the summit.

“Something I have noticed is that if you are capable, you can reach the Green Zone within a minute, maybe two minutes. However, if you have any problems with movement, the journey is very long because there are so many gates and sections that are closed. ” said Martin.

He added: “It means that if you have a wheelchair like me, you have to go all the way, which more than triples the time.”

Martin went on to explain that the distance it takes to reach the Green Zone is not the only accessibility issue experienced by wheelchair users.

“There is only one exit from this section if you want to leave the Green Zone. The exit itself has a small ramp, but the ramp is rigid, which means it is harder to push up. [with your wheelchair].

“I’m very lucky in life because I have enough strength to raise that ramp,” Martin adds, explaining that “for many other people it will not be so easy.”

“It’s also quite cramped. I have a weak wheelchair, but if you are someone who has a wider one, then you will really have difficulty as well.”

What is being done to fix the problem for wheelchair users in COP26?

Newsround’s Martin has experienced accessibility problems moving in and out of the Green Zone in Cop26

of UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said action should be taken following Israel’s Karine Elharrar experience at COP26 in Glasgow.

He said: “Most of the other entrances there [is] wheelchair access there. It was because she obviously came to an entrance that did not have that provision. “

However, Martin says this raises some questions about the organization of the event.

“There are still problems for people with disabilities here at COP26.

“A big conference like this should not have those issues and it has been a shame for the British government to have these problems when the whole world is watching.”

Newsround contacted the UK Cabinet Office for comment on the matter and they said: “We are committed to a comprehensive event accessible to all and the country has been set up to facilitate this.”

They added that the permanent COP26 structures are fully accessible for wheelchairs and the country retains the ‘gold level accessibility status’ and that the temporary structures were assessed and rated ‘fully compliant’.