International
Wheelchair access problems at COP26 as Israeli minister unable to join event
Organizers of COP26 have been criticized after an Israeli politician was unable to attend the summit on Monday due to a lack of wheelchair access in Glasgow.
Karine Elharrar, Israel’s minister of energy and water resources, said she was “saddened” that access was not provided at the event and had to return to her hotel 50 miles away in Edinburgh.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson later apologized to Ms. Elharrar, who was suffering from muscular dystrophy, and COP organizers wrote on Twitter: “This was a real mistake and we have apologized for it. We are pleased to see her present at Cop26 today. ”
Elharrar told the BBC on Tuesday that she had entered the climate summit “very easily” and it was “a completely different experience”.
So what is it like to try to pass COP26 in a wheelchair?
Accessibility is an issue with which Newsround’s Martin Dougan has also had problems covering events COP26 in Glasgow this week.
Martin has cerebral palsy and also uses a wheelchair. He has spent a lot of time in the “Green Zone” – a COP26 area where the public can enter to see what is happening during the summit.
“Something I have noticed is that if you are capable, you can reach the Green Zone within a minute, maybe two minutes. However, if you have any problems with movement, the journey is very long because there are so many gates and sections that are closed. ” said Martin.
He added: “It means that if you have a wheelchair like me, you have to go all the way, which more than triples the time.”
Martin went on to explain that the distance it takes to reach the Green Zone is not the only accessibility issue experienced by wheelchair users.
“There is only one exit from this section if you want to leave the Green Zone. The exit itself has a small ramp, but the ramp is rigid, which means it is harder to push up. [with your wheelchair].
“I’m very lucky in life because I have enough strength to raise that ramp,” Martin adds, explaining that “for many other people it will not be so easy.”
“It’s also quite cramped. I have a weak wheelchair, but if you are someone who has a wider one, then you will really have difficulty as well.”
What is being done to fix the problem for wheelchair users in COP26?
of UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said action should be taken following Israel’s Karine Elharrar experience at COP26 in Glasgow.
He said: “Most of the other entrances there [is] wheelchair access there. It was because she obviously came to an entrance that did not have that provision. “
However, Martin says this raises some questions about the organization of the event.
“There are still problems for people with disabilities here at COP26.
“A big conference like this should not have those issues and it has been a shame for the British government to have these problems when the whole world is watching.”
Newsround contacted the UK Cabinet Office for comment on the matter and they said: “We are committed to a comprehensive event accessible to all and the country has been set up to facilitate this.”
They added that the permanent COP26 structures are fully accessible for wheelchairs and the country retains the ‘gold level accessibility status’ and that the temporary structures were assessed and rated ‘fully compliant’.
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/59141367
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]