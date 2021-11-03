ACT registers 15 new COVID-19 cases as the group grows into the Wanniassa School

ACT has registered 15 new cases of COVID-19 acquired in the country.

There are five people in the hospital with the virus, including two people in intensive care, one person requires ventilation.

93.6 percent of Canberran residents aged 12 and over have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are currently 141 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

The cluster grows in the Wanniassa school

The small Wanniassa School campus south of Canberra has been closed due to a growing COVID-19 group.

One individual was unknowingly infected with COVID-19 while on the school campus or in the overtime school care service from Monday to Friday last week and on November 2nd.

“I can confirm that we have 17 cases related to the developing group on the small Wanniassa school campus,” said ACT Chief of Health Kerryn Coleman.

“Of these 17 cases, in our preliminary investigations we know that 15 of them attended school, the other two are family contacts.

“We also know we have more than 120 close contacts from the small Wanniassa School campus, with whom we are currently working.”

Dr Coleman also said the affected children had symptoms of COVID-19.

“I am aware that most children are symptomatic,” she said.

“So this is not an example of where most are asymptomatic, so it hits my prayer about testing kids when they are not well.”

ACT Health advised anyone who has been on the school junior campus since Monday, Oct. 25, to be tested and quarantined until they receive a negative result.

ACT Health also said it was working closely with the Department of Education to provide support to staff and students.

“We’ve been waiting for this. We’ve seen cases that have happened in schools in New South Wales and Victoria and we’ve learned from those experiences,” Dr Coleman added.

“We know we can not keep COVID out of schools. But what we do know is that we can minimize the impact as much as possible.”

Across the border in NSW, Queanbeyan Public School is also closed after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff and students were asked to isolate themselves until further advice was received.

The school will remain closed until the contract tracking and cleaning is completed.

Travel restrictions are eased, but the 14-day vaccination clause stays

On Monday, travel restrictions on the ACT were eased.

Vaccinated travelers are now allowed to enter the ACT for any reason.

But unvaccinated travelers coming from high-risk geographical areas are allowed to enter the ACT only for an essential purpose.

Among those considered “unvaccinated travelers” by the ACT government are people who received the second dose of the vaccine within a 14-day travel period.

Anyone who has contracted the second infection within the last two weeks and has traveled to a high-risk country is subject to home-stay orders and testing requirements upon arrival at the ACT, according to other unvaccinated persons.

Persons who have received the second dose of the vaccine within a 14-day travel period are also considered unvaccinated by the ACT. ( ABC News: Nick Haggarty )

This morning, Dr Coleman rejected the suggestion that communication about this request was unclear.

“Whenever the Prime Minister has discussed full vaccination, he has always communicated that it takes two weeks to be fully vaccinated and to have a fully effective vaccination,” Dr Coleman said.

“If it is not [clear on the ACT’s COVID-19 website] we will look to make sure it is even clearer.

“I think there is a relatively small number of people that are affected throughout the population.”

Early in the afternoon, the government website was updated to include a line at travel advice page which says:

To be considered fully vaccinated, you must have received the final dose of vaccination at least 14 days before the proposed date of travel.

Anyone entering ACT from a high-risk country should fill out an exclusion form with automatically approved exemption documentation for fully vaccinated travelers.

Travelers under the age of 12 will be required to comply with the same requirements that apply to their parents or guardians depending on their vaccination status.

High-risk areas, which currently include parts of Victoria and New South Wales, will be listed on the COVID-19 website.

