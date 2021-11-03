International
ACT registers 15 new COVID-19 cases as the group grows into the Wanniassa School
ACT has registered 15 new cases of COVID-19 acquired in the country.
There are five people in the hospital with the virus, including two people in intensive care, one person requires ventilation.
93.6 percent of Canberran residents aged 12 and over have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
There are currently 141 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory.
The cluster grows in the Wanniassa school
The small Wanniassa School campus south of Canberra has been closed due to a growing COVID-19 group.
One individual was unknowingly infected with COVID-19 while on the school campus or in the overtime school care service from Monday to Friday last week and on November 2nd.
“I can confirm that we have 17 cases related to the developing group on the small Wanniassa school campus,” said ACT Chief of Health Kerryn Coleman.
“We also know we have more than 120 close contacts from the small Wanniassa School campus, with whom we are currently working.”
Dr Coleman also said the affected children had symptoms of COVID-19.
“I am aware that most children are symptomatic,” she said.
“So this is not an example of where most are asymptomatic, so it hits my prayer about testing kids when they are not well.”
ACT Health advised anyone who has been on the school junior campus since Monday, Oct. 25, to be tested and quarantined until they receive a negative result.
ACT Health also said it was working closely with the Department of Education to provide support to staff and students.
“We know we can not keep COVID out of schools. But what we do know is that we can minimize the impact as much as possible.”
Across the border in NSW, Queanbeyan Public School is also closed after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.
All staff and students were asked to isolate themselves until further advice was received.
The school will remain closed until the contract tracking and cleaning is completed.
Travel restrictions are eased, but the 14-day vaccination clause stays
On Monday, travel restrictions on the ACT were eased.
Vaccinated travelers are now allowed to enter the ACT for any reason.
But unvaccinated travelers coming from high-risk geographical areas are allowed to enter the ACT only for an essential purpose.
Among those considered “unvaccinated travelers” by the ACT government are people who received the second dose of the vaccine within a 14-day travel period.
Anyone who has contracted the second infection within the last two weeks and has traveled to a high-risk country is subject to home-stay orders and testing requirements upon arrival at the ACT, according to other unvaccinated persons.
This morning, Dr Coleman rejected the suggestion that communication about this request was unclear.
“If it is not [clear on the ACT’s COVID-19 website] we will look to make sure it is even clearer.
“I think there is a relatively small number of people that are affected throughout the population.”
Early in the afternoon, the government website was updated to include a line at travel advice page which says:
To be considered fully vaccinated, you must have received the final dose of vaccination at least 14 days before the proposed date of travel.
Anyone entering ACT from a high-risk country should fill out an exclusion form with automatically approved exemption documentation for fully vaccinated travelers.
Travelers under the age of 12 will be required to comply with the same requirements that apply to their parents or guardians depending on their vaccination status.
High-risk areas, which currently include parts of Victoria and New South Wales, will be listed on the COVID-19 website.
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-03/act-records-15-new-covid-19-cases/100589722
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]