Calculating Biden’s climate commitment

President Biden got a math problem in Glasgow.

He and his advisers have spent the first two days of the International Climate Conference, known as COP 26, trying to convince world leaders that U.S. action will add a 50 percent reduction in emissions over nine years. .

There are a number of ways to get where we need to go in terms of our commitment to 2030, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy said in an interview with NPR.

The administration is expected to publish a policy guide during the bi-weekly conference to show how Bidens’s nationally defined contribution, or NDC, would be achieved.

There is not yet.

You know, when the president announced his goal of reducing emissions by 50 to 52 percent in April of this year, he articulated it in a way and based on analytical bases that showed multiple avenues for multiple sectors to achieve what the United States needs to meet scientific requirements. imperative here, a senior Biden administration official told reporters Monday.

During those months, there was a steady gap in White House calculations: how much would help the U.S. achieve its NDC massive climate packages now before Congress.

Analysts say they are still worsening figures since Congress scrapped plans for a $ 150 billion stimulus and punitive package to decarbonize the grid. The bill now boasts $ 555 billion in climate-related spending and would be the most important U.S. climate law ever passed if passed.

Robbie Orvis, senior director of energy policy-making at Energy Innovation, said he is still analyzing the House version, but agreed with the White House estimate that the bill would bring about a gigaton of emission reductions by 2030. without the Clean Energy Performance Program.

We found that the previous CPP-free spending group was going between 850 [million] and 1,100 million metric tons [of carbon dioxide abatement], he said referring to the clean energy program. And that was without reallocating spending from CPP, which has gone into some important programs, for example, things, offering help to the industry to help them decarbonize.

If the bill would bring a gigantic CO2 reduction by the end of this decade, as the White House claims, Orvis said it would be about half the cuts needed to meet Bidens’ promise to halve emissions by 2030. The rest can be supplemented in executive actions such as regulation and procurement, and in state-level policies.

Jesse Jenkins, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Princeton University who runs ZERO Lab, said in a Twitter post that the bill, without CEPP, would result in 350 million metric tons more CO2 equivalent than the original package with that program. CEPP accounted for a quarter of initial bill reductions, he said.

If Congress fails to pass ANY new legislation, existing policies will leave the U.S. with more than 1.1 billion tonnes of CO2 less than the President’s 2030 climate commitment, he wrote. It is unlikely that regulatory measures alone will close a gap of one billion tonnes.

Other analysts have identified the types of policies that could help close this gap.

The Rhodium Group published a report last month that sought to show how the US could achieve the Bidens 2030 target (Climatic wire, October 19). He assumed that Congress passed a bill on climate spending that was missing from both the CEPP, which is outside the bill, and a tariff on methane emissions from power generation, which, at present, is still in the draft law.

We have not modeled the package announced separately, but from what we know so far, yes, it is roughly in line with what we modeled for congressional action on our own.Roads to Paris’ the report, said Maggie Young, a spokeswoman for Rhodium. So if this were to pass, along with the subsequent executive and sub-national branch actions we modeled in the report, this combination of actions is likely to set the 2030 target within reach.

But to get there, Rhodium assumed that the EPA and other agencies would create a set of rules for sectors not yet regulated for greenhouse gases, from chemical plants to liquefied natural gas terminals to oil refineries.

He also envisioned muscle rules for sectors that are regulated for carbon like power plants that would leave Obama’s time regulations in the dust and test the boundaries of legal protection.

For example, the Obama-era rule for new power plants, which is still in the books, mandates that coal-fired power plants capture 40 percent of their emissions through carbon capture and storage. This requirement will be replaced by a 90 percent CCS mandate for new coal and gas-fired power plants, in a rule that will take effect next year, according to Rhodium analysis.

For existing power plants, Rodium sees an 80 per cent CCS mandate for coal and gas units by 2030.

‘Still work to do’

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced that it would review a decision by a lower court that could have the effect of restricting future EPA energy sector rules (Greenwire, November 2). It’s effectively a challenge posed by red states and coal companies to the Obama-era Clean Energy Plan, a rule that promised to reduce carbon emissions by 32 percent by 2005 by 2030, when it was finalized in 2015 .

Biden has set a goal of reducing power plant emissions by 80 percent by 2030 and zeroing them five years later.

It is unclear whether the Supreme Court would make it harder for the EPA to issue aggressive regulations even if it agreed with Republican challengers, and the EPA has said it is moving forward with a replacement arrangement for the existing fleet.

But the move underscores that Biden’s efforts to meet his climate commitments do not begin and do not end on Capitol Hill.

The administration is expected to release new details in the coming days in the form of a U.S. National Climate Strategy. The strategy has been promised since the president unveiled his promise of the Paris Agreement in April.

“I think it’s close to the finale,” John Podesta, President Obama’s former climate adviser, told reporters. I would not be surprised if during the Glasgow meeting the details start to spread, but I think there is still work to be done.

The legislation now before Congress lays the groundwork for what the national climate plan will look like, Podesta said.

When its future is known, he said, other government actions begin to complete the whole picture of the strategy the administration will take to achieve what it has promised the world.

Mathematics becomes easier to do, clearer and safer, he added.