Alberta reports 315 new cases with COVID-19, 8 new deaths
COVID-19 case numbers in Alberta continue to fall steadily, as the province reported 315 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Eight new deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the province total to 3,119.
It is the third day the province has seen a new case number in the 300s, which had not happened since the beginning of August. One month ago, the province reported about 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 per day.
Even the rates of positivity are falling. 315 new cases were detected in 7,544 tests for a positivity rate of 4.57 percent lower than the seven-day average of 5.23 percent.
Active cases fell 669 as of Monday’s update. There are 6,911 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta; here is how they disintegrate in the region:
- Calgary area: 1,846
- Edmonton Area: 1,540
- Northern Zone: 1,492
- Central area: 1,274
- South area: 752
- Unknown: 7
The province released updated R-value information for October 25-30. The R value across the province was 0.87, slightly higher than the 0.85 reported during the previous period. Any value R below 1 means the transmission is falling, while above 1 means the transmission is increasing. The Calgary area saw an R value of 0.91, while Edmonton had 0.9. The rest of Alberta had an R value of 0.84.
Hospitalization for COVID-19 was similar to the previous update. There are 691 people being treated in hospital for COVID, including 159 in the ICU. Of the 159 in the ICU, 88.6 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Due to a technical problem, the province will not publish updated vaccination information until Wednesday. As of Monday update, about 80.3 percent of the province’s eligible population has had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
