Coal money shrinks as climate talks turn to finance

Coal and money are clashing in climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, where a collection of private and public sector financing plans are being unveiled to end the world’s most polluting fossil fuel.

The money is aimed at closing coal-fired power plants, supporting coal-dependent communities as they move towards cleaner energy and generating investment in renewable alternatives.

History has always been about how the economy is changing and that clean energy is more competitive. The big challenge is that most of these coal plants operate in markets where they do not feel competitive pressure, said Tyeler Matsuo, a senior associate at RMI, a nonprofit organization focused on energy systems.

It is these types of financial mechanisms that address these structural and contractual barriers to coal outages to be able to accelerate coal transitions globally, she added.

One of the initiatives being launched today is the Energy Transition Mechanism for Asian Development Banks (ETMs), a partnership that aims to accelerate the retirement of coal-fired power plants in Southeast Asia through a dual fund that would help close plants. old coal encouraging clean energy. investments.

It will start with pilot projects in the Philippines and Indonesia, both of which depend on coal for more than half of their energy production. Once full-scale, the goal is to withdraw 50 percent of the coal fleet to those countries over the next 10 to 15 years.

We need to demonstrate with ETM that we can do this, and we can do this in a way that manages the cost, manages all the right elements of the transition, and does not disrupt the secure supply of electricity, so that they can continue to grow their economies, said David Elzinga, a senior energy specialist at Manila-based ADB.

However, such efforts are not without challenges.

or report published by RMI today assessed a number of financial mechanisms. They include combined financing approaches such as the Energy Transition Mechanism and other ideas such as what would compensate coal plant owners for early closures by earning money from the benefits of emission cuts.

He found that while such initiatives have potential, they also carry risks.

Among them is ensuring that they do not provide excessive profits to coal plant owners. Another is to ensure that public money is used efficiently.

or report by the Sierra Club said retirement mechanisms should be deliberately designed to focus on equity and impact. This requires clear policies to avoid ineffective or uneven results, as well as comprehensive and transparent processes for negotiating solutions and setting overall objectives, the statement said.

They matter because the demand for energy in Asia is set to double by 2030 and coal mills there are much younger than those in the more industrialized economies.

According to the International Energy Agency, coal plants in Asia have been online for an average of 13 years, compared to 40 years more for the average coal plant in the United States.Climatic wire, November 2).

There are big questions to answer, said Joe Thwaites, a climate finance expert at the World Resources Institute. But speeding up coal retirement is a really important part of the puzzle.

More announcements on reducing fossil fuel financing are on the table in climate talks known as COP 26.

A progress report released this morning said $ 130 trillion in private equity is available to help decarbonize the globe over the next 30 years. About 450 banks and other financial institutions are rapidly increasing their commitments to shift the global economy from fossil fuels, according to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.

The alliance also announced that Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire climate lawyer, will co-chair the group with Mark Carney, a former central banker who founded the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero in April.

Increasing the adoption of clean energy and other sustainable infrastructure fast enough to avert the worst effects of climate change will require trillions of dollars in new investment likely to $ 100 trillion, the co-chairs wrote in a Bloomberg article. Much of this will have to come from the private sector, especially after the huge cost the pandemic has taken on government budgets.

The South African agreement is called a “template”

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United States and the European Union announced yesterday that they would raise $ 8.5 billion over the next three to five years to help South Africa move its coal-dependent energy economy faster. and clean transport.

The partnership is expected to prevent up to 1.5 metric gigatonnes of carbon emissions over the next 20 years, according to a declaration by the UK government. Details on how the plan will work will be published in the coming months, he said.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said it could serve as a model for coal outages in other countries.

South Africa is the largest emitter on the fast-growing African continent thanks to its strong reliance on coal.

In September, it raised its emissions reduction target for 2030 to be in line with long-term plans to reach net zero by the middle of the century. That same month, delegates from countries included in yesterday’s announcement went to South Africa to begin negotiating the agreement (Climatic wire, September 30).

According to the IEA, coal will have to be phased out globally by 2040 if the world is to keep global warming within the 1.5-degree limit set in the Paris climate agreement.

We can not make the Paris agreement [goals] and meet our climate goals without an emphasis on phasing out coal. It is not enough to focus on renewable energy capacity, said Mafalda Duarte, CEO of Climate Investment Funds. And this is a massive undertaking because we literally have to gradually remove 100 gigawatts of coal every year until 2040. It’s like a coal-fired power plant every day.

The Climate Investment Funds, a $ 10.5 billion multilateral development instrument, will announce funding for four countries, including up to $ 500 million for South Africa, as part of the Coal Transition Investment Acceleration Program on Thursday.

The world’s 20 largest economies said they would stop funding international coal projects by the end of this year, and a growing number of financial institutions have also withdrawn their support for coal. However, they have been slower to end fossil fuel financing more widely.

More private sector announcements will be on the table today as climate talks enter their third day. There are also pending issues to be resolved and money missing to make up.

This COP is addressing the biggest financial agenda the intergovernmental process has ever had, said Lorena González, a senior UN climate finance fellow at the Institute of World Resources.

And that way, she said, there are a lot of things that make this a COP finance.