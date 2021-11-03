Coal prices in China return after Beijing signaled lower prices





A coal-fired power plant can be seen in Baotou City, Inner China Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS / David Gray

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) – China’s thermal coal future functions revived by almost 9% on Wednesday after falling for 10 days in a row as the government showed reduced price intervention at a meeting earlier in the day, they said. traders. Traders took stock from a meeting earlier Wednesday as the country’s top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, told miners and power plants at an internet-based conference that prices should not fall too soon, some traders with knowledge of said the meeting told Reuters. The planner stressed that prices in the long run will remain at a “reasonable” level. “The key issue from the meeting is that the NDRC signals that there is limited room for prices to fall further. This raised market sentiment,” one trader said. The former 5,500 kcal thermal coal was heard to be trading at close to 1,000 yuan / tonne on Wednesday, after the NDRC last week set an immediate target price of 1,200 yuan. The planner also called for energy firms and miners to secure 100% coal supplies under long-term contracts, to avoid large price fluctuations, though traders said this would be difficult to achieve. Prices were also supported by an expected increase in fuel use amid lower temperatures forecasts. The National Meteorological Center of China forecasts snowfall in the north and cold winds in the next two days, which are expected to cause weekend drop in temperatures in the northwest, southwest and most of the central and eastern regions. INVESTORS GROW The most active coal contract for the January shipment closed at 8.86% at 978 yuan ($ 152.85) per tonne at 07:00 GMT, recovering as the contract fell over 50% from a record 1,982 yuan hit on October 19 after the government approved a series of measures to reduce prices. Read more Prices from year to day have increased by 39%. China’s coal and coke futures contracts also rose on Wednesday, closing by more than 12% and 7%, respectively. Read more “We believe that strong demand for heating and the restoration of coal-fired power plants may be the reason for this recovery as prices fell from historically high levels,” analysts from ANZ said. They added that if China were to maintain daily domestic production in the range of 11.5 to 12 million tonnes along with monthly imports of 20 million to 25 million tonnes, that would be enough to meet the additional winter demand. Other analysts warned of further instability ahead depending on controls issued by the government. “For example, the demand to reserve a portion of production for domestic heating power plants and lower-priced power plants will reduce the amount of coal available in the market, so if the winter is cold and demand exceeds expectations, an increase “Other prices may be on the cards,” Alex Whitworth, head of Asia Pacific Energy and Renewable Energy Research at Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters. China’s key power plants with direct connections to the state railway network were holding a 19.1-day thermal coal inventory by the end of October, 5.1 days more than a month ago, Chinese media quoted China Railway Group as saying on Wednesday. The railway group shipped 122 million tonnes of thermal coal last month, 25% higher than a year earlier and 21% higher than last month, the Shanghai-backed Paper reported. (1 $ = 6.3984 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) Reporting by Muyu Xu, Shivani Singh and Min Zhang in Beijing; additional reporting and writing by Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Edited by Rashmi Aich, Christian Schmollinger and Maju Samuel Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

