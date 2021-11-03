



Europe’s hottest recorded summer would not have happened without man-made climate change. said the Met Office in the UK. Last summer, weather forecasters recorded temperatures close to 1C above the 1991-2020 average across Europe. During the record heat period, a new record of the European maximum temperature was set in Syracuse, Sicily, where temperatures reached 48.8 degrees Celsius, beating the previous European level of 48 degrees Celsius recorded in Athens in 1977. The scientists then analyzed the data using a large collection of computer simulations to compare the climate as it is today, with about 1C of global warming, to the climate as it would have been without human influence, using the same methods as in the past. reviewed by colleagues. studies. They concluded that rising temperatures would have been “impossible” without human-caused climate change. The researchers added that without climate change, growth would have occurred only once in 10,000 years. Met Office climate attribution scientist Dr Nikos Christidis said: “This latest attribution study is another example of how climate change is already making our weather extremes heavier. “Our analysis of the European summer of 2021 shows that what is now an event in three years would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.” Professor Peter Stott, who researches climate attribution at the Had Office Met Office, said: “We can be more confident than we have ever been about linking extreme weather events to climate change. “The increasing chances of these extreme events continue to increase as long as we continue to emit greenhouse gases. Science is clear that the sooner we reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, the more we can avoid the more severe impacts of change.” climatic. “ The new analysis comes as leaders and policymakers from around the world gather for the Cop26 negotiations in Glasgow. Several countries outlined the promises at the conference, including India, which announced it would reduce emissions to net zero by 2070, China, which has said it will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and a zero-zero commitment by in 2050 from Vietnam. Scientists have said there should be a global goal to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 to avoid rising temperatures above 1.5C and prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/environment/2021/1103/1257518-climate-change-weather/

