The Glasgow Declaration requires an account in the northern forests

The international arena is filled with the remnants of forest declarations that have gathered a lot of fuss and, after all, have dried up. Glasgow Declaration on Forests, proclaimed yesterday at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 26), risks the same fate if Canada and other countries in the North Global finally do not take responsibility for their loss of volatile forests.

Glasgow Declaration, which commits its 105 signatories to halting and restoring deforestation and land degradation by 2030, offers a welcome reaffirmation that achieving our global climate targets requires the protection and reforestation of its most vital climate allies natural. It also endorses strong commitments to tackling tropical deforestation and a long-delayed recognition that addressing forest loss and land degradation depends on safeguarding the rights of indigenous peoples and the community. However, this Declaration stands at the head of a broken foundation of international policy that continues to point to the destruction of climate-critical forests in the Global North.

Clearcut in Ontario

Over the last thirty years of international forest policy, the North Global has effectively created a regime in its image that directs attention to tropical deforestation while ignoring its own guilt in eroding the world’s forests. He has done this, to a large extent, by defining terms such as deforestation and deforestation to apply narrowly only to industrial practices that actually turn a forest into another land use entirely, such as a palm oil plantation or urban development.

In the Global North, where forests are dominated by industrial logging rather than agricultural conversion, industry and governments generally do not consider logging as forest loss. forests. For governments like Canada, a clean forest is a healthy forest. For industry, it is sustainable forest management.

The result is a dynamic of international politics that fails to sustain countries, even those calling for an end to tropical deforestation, responsible for cutting down the boreal and soft forests, which are some of the densest forests with carbon in the world, and under great threat from industry. While all eyes are on the tropics, the world’s first and third largest loss of untouched forests is happening in Russia and Canada, respectively in the mostly boreal regions. In the last 60 years, Sweden has lost over 70% of its lichen – rich forests to the logging industry and ranks first globally in the loss of trees per capita – just ahead of Norway, Canada and Russia, all also countries with boreal forests.

The Glasgow Declaration, through its focus on addressing deforestation and deforestation, risks further licensing the North Global to continue its current practices. The language of Declarations about sustainable management preserves industry jargon that has no basis in climate science and provides a green cover for volatile logging in irreplaceable primary forests. His talk about ending land degradation is potentially promising, as it actually captures the impacts of industrial logging in Canada and other countries.

Ultimately, however, the Declaration will live or die based on whether individual countries in the North Global are willing to step out of the current regressive framework. Global Norths ‘failure to accept responsibility for its damage to forests and climate not only jeopardizes the protection of vital boreal and soft forests, but also undermines countries’ credibility in their efforts to protect tropical forests from deforestation and degradation.

It is a major reason why, from time to time, these forest declarations have failed. Among the biggest disappointments was she New York Declaration on Forests, signed in 2014 by over 200 governments, companies, civil society organizations and indigenous peoples. The New York Declaration committed the signatories, including Canada, Sweden and Norway, to halve deforestation by 2020 and end it by 2030, but largely left northern countries out of the link. Seven years later, deforestation everywhereGo with its wild rhythm.

As the implementation of the Declarations unfolds, all eyes will be particularly fixed on Canada. Canada’s boreal forest is among the world’s densest carbon ecosystems, storing twice as much carbon as the world’s oil reserves and twice as much carbon per hectare as tropical forests. Yet despite its commitments to natural climate solutions and forest protection, Canada has been at the forefront of continuing to wipe out the loss of Northern forests, hiding its volatile clearing of climate-critical primary forests behind a green veneer.

The NRDC, along with Nature Canada, Environmental Defense Canada and Nature Qubec highlighted in a report last week, Canada continues to be embraced the fabrication that clearing primary forests is in line with a climate-safe future through a forest accounting framework that underestimates industrial logging emissions by more than 80 million metric tons of CO 2 per year more than 10% of Canada’s total annual emissions. Although the atmosphere does not see a difference between carbon emissions from forests and fumigation, Canada also excludes its logging industry from its carbon pricing system, eliminating incentives to adopt more climate-friendly practices.

For the Declaration to truly reverse the fate of the world’s forests, the Canadian government must recognize and address the shortcomings at the core of its forest policies and end its white-collar readiness for deforestation. In doing so, it could help lead other countries in the global north, such as Russia and Sweden, to reconsider their broken frameworks and unsustainable practices.

COP 26 is called the Nature COP to reflect the Parties’s lofty aspirations to protect the world’s climate-critical soils. The Glasgow Declaration could be a key step towards advancing the urgently needed efforts to prioritize the role of forests in achieving a climate-safe future. But for Glasgow to succeed where other declarations have failed, countries in the North Global must cut down their forests; get rid of 30 years of inconsistency; and, this time, embrace true transformational change.

MORE: On Friday, join a panel of indigenous leaders, government officials, scientists, and policy experts to discuss the need for change in our northern forests