The ash from the volcanic eruption forces the inhabitants of the Spanish island inside





SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, CANARY ISLANDS – Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma are telling people living near an erupting volcano to stay inside because of the massive ash fall that has forced cancellations of flights and school hours. The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, which is part of the Canary Islands of Spain in northwestern Africa, has been extracting lava, ash and gas for more than six weeks. The blast has increased and faded alternately since September 19th. Local air quality is “extremely unfavorable” due to high levels of small particles in the air, emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government said in a statement late Tuesday. All flights to and from the island have been canceled due to falling ash, according to Spain’s national airport authority. With flights canceled, some tourists who came on a tourist trip to watch the blast had to wait in long queues for the ferries to leave the island on Wednesday. Madrid resident Patricia Privado, 30, described the erupting volcano as “a spectacle of nature”. “It’s worth it,” she said of her trip. “To hear it roar, to see the lava fall. You have to experience it.” Leon Pena, 65, said he came from the nearby island of Fuerteventura to see what he called “something unique”. Both said they knew flight cancellations were a possibility, but they did not let that stop them from traveling to La Palma. They also saw their travels as a way to support the local economy by spending money on the island. Scientists have said the eruption could last up to three months. About 85,000 people live in La Palma. Most of the island is untouched by the eruption. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the threat from lava rivers. The molten rock covered more than 997 hectares (2,463 hectares) and crushed or damaged more than 2,200 buildings. The constant noise of the volcano and the numerous earthquakes have also kept the locals worried. A magnitude 5 earthquake was felt on the island on Wednesday morning, according to the National Geographic Institute. —— Alberto Arce contributed to this story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/ash-from-erupting-volcano-forces-spanish-islanders-indoors-1.5650050 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos