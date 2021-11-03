Cleo Smith’s mother says: ‘Our family is complete again’





“Our family is full again,” Smith wrote Wednesday, alongside a smiling photo of her little girl, who disappeared from her tent on a camping trip almost three weeks ago.

Police found the little girl in a locked house in the small town of Carnarvon, in Western Australia, shortly after midnight Wednesday local time.

A police video captured the moment when an officer picked up the child and asked him, “What’s your name? The girl replied, ‘My name is Cleo,'” according to police.

“When she said ‘My name is Cleo’, I do not think she had a dry eye at home,” Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch told 6PR radio.

“I have seen seasoned detectives crying openly with relief. I am speechless, which is very rare … it is something we all hoped in our hearts and it has come true.” The 4-year-old’s disappearance sparked a massive police search that initially covered several square miles around the remote camping site in Quobba Blowholes, about 950 kilometers (590 miles) north of Perth, and later spread across the country after sighting alerts were issued. of the girl. . The house where she was eventually found is just a short drive from the Smith family home. A 36-year-old local man without “family ties” is in police custody, WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told ABC Radio Perth. He was not home at the time of the raid, Blanch said, and is currently being questioned. Police do not suspect anyone else is involved, they said. Less than a week in search, the government of Western Australia offered a reward of A $ 1 million ($ 750,000) for information leading to the discovery of Cleos. On Wednesday, police said it was unlikely anyone would seek the million-dollar reward, as Cleos’ rescue was the result of hard work by police.

