NS reports 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday





Nova Scotia reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the active number of cases in the province to 180. Nineteen of the new cases are in the central area, 14 cases in the western area, four cases in the northern area and one case in the eastern area. In a press release, the province said the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s public health team is investigating new cases to understand the circumstances surrounding the increased number. Eight people are in hospital with the virus, none in intensive care. As of Wednesday, 78.7 percent of Nova Scotians have been fully vaccinated. Health authority laboratories completed 3,331 tests on Tuesday. Three schools were notified of the exposures on Tuesday. They are: Bras D’or Elementary, Bras D’or

Oxford Regional Education Center, Oxford

Oxford School, Halifax A full list of school exhibits is available at the website of the province. Atlantic Canada case numbers New Brunswick reported one death and 40 new cases Tuesday. The province has 470 known active cases and 24 hospitalized persons, including 14 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported a new case Wednesday. The province has 60 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Monday. Four active cases are known on the island.

