4-year-old Australian girl Cleo Smith found alive and healthy after 18 daysExBulletin

Australian police have rescued Cleo Smith, a 4-year-old girl who went missing from her family’s camping tent more than two weeks ago in a disappearance that engulfed the nation.
She was found “alive and well” and has since been reunited with her parents, said West Australian Police Force Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch. He praised the work of the police that brought the much prayed result.
A police team raided a “locked house” in the coastal town of Carnarvon around 1 a.m. local time and found Cleo inside. Blanch told reporters.
“One of the officers took him in his arms and asked him ‘What is your name?'” He said. “She said, ‘My name is Cleo.’
Those words left seasoned detectives “crying openly with relief,” Blanch said, according to the Associated Press.
Police took into custody a man from Carnarvon, he added. Western Australian reports that the 36-year-old unidentified man was found nearby, and is not known to the family.
A national nightmare
The Smith family lives in Carnarvon. She disappeared with her sleeping bag on the second day of a family camping trip to Blowholes Campground, about 50 miles away, on October 16th.
While it was initially assumed that she had left the campsite, the evidence presented raised fears of a possible kidnapping, orP REPORTS.
For example, a vehicle was reported to be speeding away from the area in the dark hours of the morning and a chain on the tent divider lid where she slept was too high for her to reach. Forensic scientists also examined the exterior of the family home to determine if there had been any attempt at harassment or break-in.
Authorities searched hundreds of miles of land and sea as Ellie Smith, Cleos’s mother, made an emotional public call for information to be televised across Australia.
The state government had offered a reward of one million Australian dollars (743,000 US dollars) for information five days after the girl’s disappearance. Blanch said the money was not expected to be claimed, according to the AP.
An emotional salvation and reunion
Western Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said in a radio interview that law enforcement “followed every particular track we had,” though he declined to elaborate as the suspect was still being questioned.
He described police work as “methodical” and “meticulous” and praised Smith’s parents and community members for keeping hope and helping in the effort.
Police followed the forensic trail that led them to a designated home, he said. Officers broke down the door to get inside and found Smith inside.
New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller relayed the news to Dawson and said a Sydney radio presenter that “when he got the call this morning, he broke down and cried.”
Fuller added that such a reaction is rare for a police veteran, “so he talks a lot about the amount of effort they make to find him.”
Other law enforcement members shared the view, the AP reports. It said Blanch had seen experienced detectives “crying openly with relief”.
“When she said, ‘My name is Cleo,’ I do not think she had dry eyes at home,” Blanch added.
The WA Police Force called Smith’s rescue “the miracle we all hoped for,” while Ellie Smith said on Instagram that “our family is whole again.”
This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.
