The Milla Pub building in Edmonton was destroyed by fire

A decades-old pub in downtown Edmonton was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, heavy equipment was in place at Milla Pub, on Route 101 near 106th Avenue, to demolish what was left of the building.

Brittany Lewchuk, a spokeswoman for the Edmonton Fire Rescue Service, said crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Someone called 911 after noticing the flames coming from inside the blocked building.

Lewchuk said the building was uninhabited when the crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

Strong smoke could be seen from the building.

The building was recorded at the time the fire was brought under control around 1:30 a.m., Lewchuk said.

“The whole building will have to collapse. It just can’t be saved at this point.”

Fire crews battled the blaze at Pub Milla in Edmonton Fire crews are battling a blaze that started late Tuesday night at Pub Milla in downtown Edmonton. 0:51

Teams stayed at the scene Wednesday morning extinguishing the hotspots. Around 8:30 a.m., the north wall collapsed as demolition work began.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Investigators were at the scene Tuesday night and would return Wednesday, Lewchuk said.

“They will look at the whole scene and then determine the cause and the damages.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Samson Lau)

Traffic is being bypassed near the scene of the fire and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Already closed for several years, the pub was known for its dilapidated atmosphere and its conspicuous location in one of Edmonton’s most troubled neighborhoods.

The basement of the Milla Pub building has a special place in local history.

The building was once Club 70, the first official gay bar in Edmonton. Club 70 opened in 1969, in the basement of what was then a Greek restaurant.

