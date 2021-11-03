Ottawa predicts 3% property tax increase in ‘prudent’ draft budget

The Ottawa 2022 spending plan will include money for affordable housing, more environmentally friendly buses, and several major road projects, all in an effort to curb inflation and address the continuing effects of the pandemic. COVID-19.

The key budget document, which outlines $ 4.14 billion in city-wide operating expenses, was one of three presented Wednesday, along with separate budgets for the Ottawa Police Service and OC Transpo.

It features a municipal and commercial property tax increase of approximately three percent, in line with instructions the city council gave to staff over the summer on drafting the budget.

Under the plan, the owner of a home valued at $ 415,000 will see their taxes increase to $ 119 if it is an urban property and $ 91 if it is in the country. For a commercial property, the tax increase amounts to an additional $ 240.

In his annual budget speech, Mayor Jim Watson said keeping the tax increase at three percent was a “practical” step the city could take to address inflation that “came back with a vengeance.”

Canada’s inflation rate rose to a new 18-year high of 4.4 percent in September, and rising construction costs have already pushed up the price of the next central library significantly.

The additional tax revenue from the new estimates, along with the overall tax increase, should keep the city’s finances roughly in line with Canada Statistics inflation forecasts, Watson told reporters after the budget presentation.

“If we do not control our spending and the tax rate goes above three percent, then it goes to consumers, especially tenants and individuals in low-income circumstances,” he said.

“We have no control over the price of meat and food items, fresh fruit and gasoline and so on. So what we have to do I think, what we have an obligation to do is do everything we can to stay within the three percent. cap. “

The pandemic still looks great

However, the financial nonsense caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may prove more difficult to control.

The draft budget envisions a $ 161.6 million pandemic-related deficit for 2022 due to things like declining transit transportation and lost revenue from parks and recreation programs, Chief Financial Officer Wendy Stephanson said during Wednesday’s presentation.

This is roughly in line with what Watson predicted in his budget speech last year, although the deficit later widened significantly.

The city is assuming funding from provincial and federal governments will offset most of the deficit, Stephanson said, with the help of the city’s reserves. A “multi-year agreement” in 2022 and 2023 that would help cover the $ 60.6m transit shortfall is under discussion, she said.

The province also came out on Wednesday with another $ 44.3 million to cover the pandemic response, including the ongoing Ottawa Public Health vaccination program, Stephanson said.

The 2022 draft budget includes $ 55 million to replace 74 city diesel buses with new zero-emission electric vehicles, while pledging to freeze the cost of EquiPass and Community Pass for another year and provide up to 2,000 free passes for shelter residents. . (Francis Ferland / CBC)

Trees, buses, road work

In terms of what the city plans to spend money on, nearly $ 1 billion has been set aside for infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and canals, a 26 percent increase over last year.

This includes widening a southern stretch of Bank Street, reopening Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard in Orlans, and undertaking a major reconstruction of the area around Main and Hawthorne Roads in Old East Ottawa.

The budget allocates $ 11.5 million to improve sidewalks and paths, including the pedestrian and cycling bridge at Carleton University.

For affordable housing, the city plans to spend $ 15 million to build new units, while offering $ 2 million in development fee exemptions.

Other articles include:

$ 6 million to renovate city parks.

$ 1.6 million to plant up to 125,000 trees.

$ 1.3 million to hire 14 assistant doctors and buy 12 new ambulances.

$ 1.8 million to upgrade recreational facilities to improve access.

The draft budget also promises to spend $ 55 million to purchase 74 new zero-emission electric buses, as part of an ongoing plan to replace the entire Ottawa fleet with diesel by 2027.

For bus drivers themselves, both EquiPass for low-income residents and the Community Permit for Ontario Disability Support Program recipients will remain frozen. However, the cost of a single OC Transpo fee is set to increase to $ 3.70 and the monthly leave will increase by $ 3 to $ 125.50 from January 1st.

Mayor Jim Watson, seen here in October, said Wednesday’s draft budget was a “prudent one” that would help residents facing inflationary pressures that have “returned with a vengeance”. (Alexander Behne / CBC)

The budget eventually invests in the city in a “prudent manner,” Watson said in his budget speech, while keeping Ottawa “affordable as a new round of inflation threatens the purchasing power of all residents.”

“He is positioning our city … to win the fight against COVID-19. He continues to invest in our roads, sidewalks and multi-purpose trails. He is trying to help businesses recover from the pandemic,” he said.

“And he strives to make our city more sustainable for future generations.”

With the draft budget documents submitted now, city committees will review the various spending plans before the council decides on the city’s final budget for 2022 on December 8th.